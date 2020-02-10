Cartoon Donald Trump Jr. tells his father – Raw Story

Cartoon Donald Trump is worried that he might lose the 2020 elections if the polls turn against him.

The sad president went to Washington National Cathedral to pray for a founder’s statue and offered him a bribe to help him win the election. That is then his namesake, Donald Trump Jr. came in.

“Daddy, don’t be stupid,” said the Trump child. “Look, if you want to win again, don’t ask these silent statue boys for help. Ask the other boys. The foreign boys.”

“It’s just, I was already accused of my perfect phone call with Ukraine,” said the cartoon president.

“They will never suspect you are stupid enough to work together again,” Trump Jr. advised. “Prove you’re so stupid, Dad. If it gets difficult, you can always name the Russian female lawyer with whom I tried to work.”

“Okay, Don! I will once again conspire with the Russians and ensure that the elections are just as uncertain as Chris Christie at a pool party! “Said the cartoon Trump.

Later, cartoon-senate majority leader Mitch McConnell seemed to be whistling that Trump should not bend the rules and “completely ignore them.”

The episode unfolds as Trump works on legislation to remove election protection completely from the United States and to keep all election servers in Russia.

Watch the short video below:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7rnzpi" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay"></noscript>

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].