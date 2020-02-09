Captain Ellie Blackburn leads Western Bulldogs to an impressive round 1 victory to spoil St Kilda’s return to Moorabbin

Captain Ellie Blackburb delivered a Round 1 master class when Western Bulldogs spoiled the return of St Kilda Moorabbin with an impressive AFLW victory.

The Bulldogs may have lost their star power, but there is no doubt that change fits the daughters of the West.

Led by Captain Ellie Blackburn, the Bulldogs spoiled the return home of St Kilda in Moorabbin and first trip to AFL Women’s with a 25-point win at the Saints Mecca.

Former skipper Katie Brennan and former ballwinner Monique Conti may now be in yellow and black, but the new Bulldogs looked fresh with a change.

Like a new hairstyle, they moved with swirl and silk with a healthy dose of strength thanks to the will of Hannah Scott.

New coach Nathan Burke promised in the preseason that the team would not lose a game due to a lack of fitness on his watch, and the hard work seems to have paid off.

The dogs’ defensive lockdown in the third quarter turned out to be a high point when the Saints desperately tried to turn the tide, but their experience proved the difference.

Premiership player Bonnie Toogood has taken her game to a new level of last season.

SAY IT IS NOT SO

It was a day with victims for the dogs, who were a player down most of the day after Celine Moody had fallen early in the game with an ankle injury.

The air was sucked out of Moorabbin when former No. 1 pick Isabel Huntington – who managed only five games in more than three years in Whitten Oval after her second knee reconstruction – went down with what looked like a knee injury in the last quarter.

She ran from the ground, but played no further role in the game.

Fortunately, there were signs after the game that she was hit by a head stroke, instead of another knee problem.

HOLLER FOR A MARSHALL

The wonder of AFL Women’s is many firsts, and an AFLW competition in Moorabbin was not the only one on Sunday.

Bulldogs ahead Dani Marshall became the first American to play AFLW and ensured that the opportunity was marked with verve, starting a first quarter goal to get the dogs rolling.

Marshall, 29, first saw Australian rules in the sidebar of her YouTube account, watched a few videos and shouted “what is this sport?!” from.

She quickly got to work with it, playing in the USAFL for the Arizona Hawks before biting the bullet last year and coming to Australia for a crack.

Signed as a rookie, the Coloradoan immediately seemed at home and will certainly have some influence this season.

Camera icon Since the start at pick No.1, Isabel Huntington has had an unfortunate course with knee injuries. Credit: AAP

YOUNG GUN FIRE

It was the next-generation head-to-head battle, while two of the top four choices of the competition faced each other.

And it was Saint Georgia Patrikios who pulled the first blood and the points over number 1 took Gabby Newton.

Patrikios came to Moorabbin highly acclaimed after an excellent national championship campaign for Vic Metro under the now-Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke, and took less than 30 seconds to get her first look at the ball.

It was not her last, which ended with 18 touches and six tackles for the day.

BRING FOOTY

The St Kilda believers had not seen football on Moorabbin since 1992, and boy, have they made it worth the wait.

The capacity of 8,000 people was reached in the middle of the third quarter, forcing officials to close the gates.

Another nod to the club’s history, Molly McDonald started the team’s very first goal midway through the first quarter, 147 years after a man named McDonald was understood to have kicked the club’s first goal in 1873. Uncanny.

