Cape Town designer Emma Strydom wins at the global festival

Cape Town designer Emma Strydom became the main winner of the Shenzhen Design Award for Young Talents (SDAY 2019) earlier this week.

Emma impressed a jury of seven judges who were asked to review 224 entries from around the world. She led the list with her creativity and professionalism and won the entire main prize with a monetary value of over 200,000 R.

Who is Emma Strydom?

Strydom is a partner and designer-in-chief at MAL Foundation and head of design at Net # workBBDO. According to its website, the MAL Foundation is a design agency that specializes in ideas4good for like-minded brands, companies and creative people.

Net # workBBDO has distinguished itself as a creative advertising agency that believes in the possibility of new ideas and is able to transform the business of its customers.

That is why Emma Strydom won the main prize

Strydom submitted their entry in the Communication category of the competition. Her project, entitled “Sifunda – We learn by speaking together” aims to create opportunities for learning by focusing on environments in which children and their legal guardians are naturally together, for example in the supermarket. Their design embodies letters in the supermarket.

Cape Town, the first African city to be recognized as a City of Design by UNESCO, has submitted 10 contributions curated by the Craft and Design Institute for SDAY 2019 and by young local designers under the motto “Inclusive Design” Have submitted designs in various competition categories. ‘

Cape Town’s designers are internationally recognized

Alderman James Vos congratulated Emma on winning the SDAY 2019 Grand Prize, member of the Mayor’s Committee on Economic Opportunities and Asset Management. He said Cape Town has a positive international reputation as a capital of innovation and creativity and is supported by our outstanding achievements in the design sector.

“We are delighted that the talents of a young Cape Town designer are now internationally recognized by this award, and we wholeheartedly congratulate Emma on this great achievement,” said Vos.

Creativity for trying to improve human life

Strydom was amazed to win the award and said that she was humbled and honored to have received the award.

“It’s amazing to be able to compete and win against incredibly talented people around the world. It is even more exciting when creativity is rewarded for trying to improve people’s lives and real problems, ”said Strydom.

“Despite all the adversity against us, there is hope in our people and I can only help to make a difference through my creativity. Designers have the rare privilege of painting a picture of the world for others. We are responsible for ensuring that an image is both inspiring and visually appealing, ”she added.

Strydom said that everything she creates must be returned to help the under-served, stressed, and tired.

“I am deeply passionate and I believe that innovative design, whether functional or not, enables a better life,” she added.