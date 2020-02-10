Capcom Cup Champion iDom publishes match-up table for Poison in Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

IDom’s win at the Capcom Cup 2019 was astonishing. While Laura is generally considered to be his main character of choice, poison has been a critical part of his performance over the weekend.

Given that iDom has demonstrated Poison’s viability over the past season, more of the character is expected to be seen, given how it was sharpened in season 5. Of course, thanks to TierMaker, iDom recently published a match-up table for Poison.

According to iDom, Poison has cheap match-ups against 21 of the game’s 39 characters. Of course, only 37 characters are listed, since there is no point in considering mirror matching, and Gill is still fairly new.

It seems that Poison is particularly good against characters like Zangief, Laura, Cody and Falke. Their advantages over fighters like Birdie, Ryu, Karin, Kolin, Akuma, Sakura and Zeku are not as great as the first four mentioned.

G and Abigail are also known to be beneficial matchups for poison, but iDom strangely divides them into their own category because they “don’t play matchups”.

Poison even goes against Menat, Guile, Rashid and Chun-Li. The table describes poison with only five bad games against Cammy, R. Mika, Ibuki, Urien and M. Bison. In particular, iDom states that it is best not to use poison “at all costs” in the M. Bison match.

Photo source: Capcom Fighters.