Canon unveils MD-20 Enterprise AR headset with high resolution and FOV

The camera giant Canon is not a major provider of augmented reality headsets, but has been selling an enterprise-class AR headset worth $ 82,000 to Japanese customers since 2016. enough to “connect the real world with 3D CG in real time” – for companies, including automakers.

The new Mreal Display model MD-20 is more like an optician’s tool than a pair of glasses and has two screens in a black plastic housing that is held in front of the user’s face with a large, padded head ring. Thanks to the unusual design, Canon can use atypical high-resolution displays with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels for each eye and achieve a large horizontal and vertical field of view of 70 degrees and 40 degrees. The latest Canon screens work at around 60 frames per second and cover 99% of the sRGB colors, using graphics from a connected PC.

Another element is a forward-facing camera with a “uniquely developed global shutter”, which uses three CMOS sensors that compare the wearer’s line of sight with a high-precision compilation of real and computer-generated images. Canon claims that the MD-20 creates real-time spatial maps that take into account the current location and field of view of the user, so that digital objects – the car on the top right – can be seamlessly integrated into real objects like the car on the left. Optional external markers and sensors can also be used to provide 3D position data without device mapping.

In addition to visualizing photo-realistic 3D objects, the MD-20 can also display virtual touch menu interfaces for controls and access multiple applications – more than 10, according to Canon, including third-party applications. The headset appears to be compatible with the Mreal software developed for the previous model MD-10, which has a narrower horizontal field of view of 60 degrees, a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, a smaller color gamut and a frame rate of 54 Hz. Even as a prototype, the new model weighs only 60% more than its predecessor – 620 grams compared to 1,040 – although Canon hopes to further reduce the weight before the general release.

There is no exact schedule or price to sell the MD-20 to interested companies yet, but the previous model’s price tag of 9 million yen (~ $ 82,260) suggests it could be a high price. However, increasing competition in the enterprise AR space could bring this model closer to the earth: companies like Varjo offer mixed-reality enterprise-class headsets worth $ 10,000 that combine AR and VR functions for companies , Users who would like to see MD-20 in person can visit the 28th 3D & Virtual Reality exhibition, which takes place from February 26th to 28th at the Japanese Makuhari fair.

