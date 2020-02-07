Cancer symptoms may occur years before diagnosis

Thanks to a large genetic research, doctors will soon be able to diagnose some types of cancer faster than ever.

New research showed that subtle signs of cancer can occur years before a patient is diagnosed, according to The Guardian. Although it is too early to deploy the findings in a clinical setting, they can ultimately offer doctors new tools to catch cancer in the earliest stages – when it is easiest to treat.

According to The Guardian, scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have performed a genetic analysis of samples from more than 2,500 tumors that correspond to 38 types of cancer. Their work, published Thursday in the journal Nature, identified common mutations related to cancer.

They discovered that the mutations usually occur within the same nine genes – and may appear for years before other observable signs of cancer do.

“Unlocking these patterns means that it should now be possible to develop new diagnostic tests that pick up signs of cancer much earlier,” Peter Van Loo, one of the lead authors of the study, told The Guardian.

The team told The Guardian that if their work is included in clinical tests, doctors may be able to see cancer faster in as many as a third of all patients.

“You could try to identify these [early mutations] and do some kind of highly sensitive imaging in patients who were positive,” Van Loo told The Guardian. “Or even further in the future, you could come up with methods that really focused on these cells and lifted them up in an imaging approach or killed them in one go. That’s a bit of science fiction right now. “

