Canadian tennis player sips maple syrup mid-final match, immediately becomes national hero

This week on a brand new episode of We Couldn’t Make Up Up When we Tried, we are excited to present professional tennis player Vasek Pospisil! Pospisil has just finished a great run at Open Sud de France in Marseille, and rode to the final against Gael Monfils on Sunday. But we are not here to talk about tennis. We are here to talk about what happened between tennis when the Canadian-born player was seen during his decisive game with Monfils while refueling with swigs from a bottle of maple syrup. Yes, this really happened. No, we don’t know why. . . by the way, you know, canada.

Has a tennis player ever been endorsed by a Canadian Maple Syrup manufacturer? 🤔 Maybe @VasekPospisil should be the first? 🇨🇦#OSDF20 pic.twitter.com/dIccmOwM0w — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 9, 2020

Maybe it’s something sugar? Does maple syrup have electrolytes? Gatorade pancakes? We have a million and one questions, but whatever the answers are, this is still about as good a move as you will find on the ATP circuit. Break as many rackets as you want, there is nothing more intimidating than your opponent gazing into the void and pulling out of a bottle of Class A Amber maple syrup, not a hunter. Where do you even get maple syrup in southern France? Did he just bring it through customs for this? As we said, the questions go on until the night.

Unfortunately for Pospisil and the great Commonwealth of Canada, the small snack in the middle of the game was not enough to push him past Monfils, who won the title 7-5, 6-3 for the third time. But with the Slam season in progress, Pospisil is definitely one to watch. . . especially if he keeps that secret syrup and is ready for action.

