Canadian businessman jailed after burning $ 1 million to prevent ex-wife getting it

A man was imprisoned after burning a million dollars.

Bruce McConville – a Canadian businessman – was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment after he had burned the money to prevent him from paying his wife and child benefits as part of their divorce settlement.

Judge Kevin Phillips told McConville that he did not believe his excuse and accused him of mocking the court.

‘I do not believe you. I do not trust you. I don’t think you’re honest, “the judge said.

“You make a mockery of this court and the trial – something that I will not allow in this court.”

McConvill claimed that his actions were out of character and that he was “always frugal”.

“It’s not something I’d normally do,” he said.

“I am not a person who is extremely materialistic.

“A little goes a long way. I’ve always been economical. That is why my company lasted 31 years. “

.