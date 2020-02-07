Can Pakistan’s foreign and security policy be “neutral”?

The accelerated globalization process and the visible shift in economic and political dynamics to (Eur) Asia by China and its BRI project require a thorough analysis of the course that Pakistan’s foreign policy should take. The term “neutrality” has been used occasionally in relation to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

But neutrality in international relations is a clearly defined term that implies that “neither side is supported or helped in a conflict”. In the context of international law and international relations, this is defined as a war policy position that includes legal duties and responsibilities. It seems pretty clear that because of our military contractual involvement with other countries, including the United States, this cannot apply to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

However, in order to define a meaningful concept of national security for Pakistan, we need a clear foreign policy and security policy concept. Given the rapidly changing global and regional political environment, such a concept must take these changes into account.

Faced with the hostility of a much larger neighboring country, India, since independence, the relatively young Pakistani state has looked for strong allies in the world rather than a balanced foreign policy concept. The terrible need for protection from a strong partner required that Pakistan become part of the US during the Cold War in the form of CENTO and SEATO, which came under US pressure in the 1950s due to the military and economic aid it provided to everyone. Lager became a member state.

This alliance was also preferred because of the country’s strong anti-communist sentiments and strong ties to Saudi Arabia, the country in charge of the holy places of Islam, which seemed to support plans to make Pakistan an Islamic state. However, the history of the Pakistani alliance with the United States has been troubled from the start.

Pakistan faced an embarrassment in 1960 when the Americans allowed spying from the US Badaber base near Peshawar. We got stuck in the wars of 1965 and 1971 when Pakistan and India, whose main arms supplier at that time was the Soviet Union, were given an arms embargo instead of support. The sanctions only affected Pakistan.

In 1979, the US needed Pakistan as the launch pad for its war against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, and this promoted the strengthening of Islamic militancy and jihad culture in our country by promoting literature and extreme right-wing religious activities in Pakistan – mainly directed by Saudi people Conservatives, now at odds among Muslims.

This legacy has cost countless Pakistani lives and has upset the future of millions of Muslims in Pakistan. Pakistani aid to the Taliban has had disastrous results. After the withdrawal of the United States and the imposition of sanctions against Pakistan, we were needed again after September 11th as the launch pad for the ongoing American war in Afghanistan.

Again, this alliance became ugly when the Salalah incident occurred in 2011, when U.S.-led NATO forces invaded Pakistani airspace and attacked the Pakistani border post, which eventually killed 28 Pakistani soldiers and wounded 12 more. The May 2011 air attack by US helicopters killing residents of an OBL site in Abbottabad, where he and his family are housed. While the raid killed OBL, the perpetrator of the September 11 atrocity was another humiliating event for Pakistan.

Seventy years later, Pakistan seemed to have learned a few lessons, starting to consolidate its historic ties with China and broaden its alliances by including Russia and Turkey in the economic, political, and military partnership. The question of relations with the United States has so far not been resolved. How would things go in this regard?

The most important factor to consider is the rapid formation of a Eurasian hub, which means Eurasia’s economic, political and security integration. In economic terms, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, in which Pakistan participates through the CPEC, is a de facto Eurasian economic union. Political and security-relevant organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have emerged instead of the Baghdad Pact and its successor CENTO.

Relations within the Middle East, which includes Pakistan, have been fundamentally changed by the struggle against IS and the war in Iraq, Yemen and Syria, triggered by Western regime change efforts. Unfortunately, this competition for regional influence and access to key energy resources has increasingly lost ground to the United States, and Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, has gained influence and influence.

The current crisis was triggered by the US’s murder of Iranian General Soleimani. Soleimani’s actions in Syria, Iraq, etc. were a concern not only for the United States but also for other countries in the region, including Pakistan. The resulting retaliation is a vivid demonstration of the fact that traditional US alliances in the region are crumbling.

NATO member Turkey, which has just opened a new Turkstream pipeline that brings Russian gas to Turkey and from there to southern Europe, against all efforts by the United States to prevent this. Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Russia and Iran’s successful resistance to US pressure, expressed by the recent joint drilling between Iran, Russia and China, again point to new alliances. The current crisis caused by the murder of Gen Soleimani will weaken, if not completely withdraw, the U.S. presence and leverage in the region.

For Pakistan, this emerging picture should be a signal to rethink its position in the world and in the region, specifically its orientation towards the United States. At the moment and until the final withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States needs Pakistan. The resumption of military training, which was stopped as a “punishment” for our “wrongdoing”, is now being given as an incentive.

But that’s not all, the U.S. also needs Pakistan’s support to swiftly complete the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, which will allow orderly troop withdrawals in Afghanistan, and to appease the Taliban (who have friendly relations with Iran) they do not connect with the Taliban “axis of resistance”; and most importantly, persuading Pakistani military leaders to start a new working relationship with the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency.

It would be wise for the Pakistani Ministry of Military Affairs and Foreign Affairs to re-evaluate to ensure that our security concept is firmly anchored in the region and in regional alliances today. This includes focusing on improved relations with our neighbors and more balanced relations with China and Russia so that we are not classified as in their camp.

While there are currently restrictions on improving relations with Afghanistan and India, there is still a wide area open to Iran. Gen Bajwa himself and his predecessor Gen Raheel Sharif have helped improve these relationships in the recent past, but there is much more room. This also requires careful coordination of relations with Saudi Arabia.

It was very humiliating to read the Saudis’ uprising and their withdrawal from the Muslim summit in Kuala Lumpur. You really looked up to Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) and the extraordinary changes that were taking place in Saudi Arabia. That someone we truly admired as our Muslim leader for the future made us look like lackeys was really embarrassing.

It is true that beggars cannot be voters and we are very dependent on Saudi oil and money. It was indeed very generous and in moments of an acute financial crisis, but someone has to explain to MBS that if he chooses to rub the noses of those who admire him in the dust, there must be reactions and not be driven away in humiliation Ultimately, we will have no choice but to reverse CENTO.

Pakistan, Iran and Turkey have shared the toughest and longest non-Arab Muslim fighting machines since the Syrians were almost dismembered and the Egyptian armed forces compromised. One can certainly not tolerate whatever Soleimani was up to to implement the Iranian version of the Foreign Legion in different countries. His machinations undoubtedly increased tensions in the region, but his deadly strength multiplied them.

We need good relations with all of our neighbors, but especially with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our foreign policy must serve Pakistan’s national interest, its internal and external security, and its regional position. In an increasingly polarized world, relations with Pakistan must be balanced in order to be neutral towards our neighbors and within the region!

Ikram Sehgal, author of Escape from Oblivion, is a Pakistani defense analyst and security expert. He regularly writes articles in newspapers, including: The News and the Urdu daily Jang. The article was first published in the Daily Times and republished with the author’s permission. The views expressed in this article are from the author and do not necessarily reflect Global Village Space’s editorial guidelines.