Can Pakistan fight against it like China?

Coronavirus was diagnosed at Lahore Airport in 4 passengers arriving from a private airline in Abu Dhabi.

These passengers include two Chinese and two Pakistani students. A team of doctors from CMH Lahore and the Federal Health Office checked and diagnosed them and later all four were transferred to a service hospital, where they are subjected to further tests.

Pakistani students Harris Sattar and Waqar Yasin are among the four passengers diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A suspected coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan earlier this week after a Pakistani student returned from China.

Coronavirus reports in Sindh

According to media reports, a resident of Khairpur, Sindh, Shahzaib Ali Rahu, who had come to Karachi from China via Qatar, was released during the coronavirus scan at Karachi International Airport, but his condition worsened and he developed symptoms of a coronavirus diagnosed.

“He had a headache, flu and cough when he arrived in Qatar,” said his older brother Irshad Ali. “He took medication to relieve the symptoms and was able to reach the village safely.”

Irshad Ali said that his brother “was absolutely fine during the screening because he had already taken the drug,” he said. “But when he got home, he had a fever, flu, cough, and fatigue.”

He was taken to a civilian hospital on Monday when his nose started to bleed. Shahzaib’s suspicious case has caused panic and fear in his village. Shahzaib’s brother claimed that despite the instructions from the Sindh Minister of Health, his brother was not being treated properly.

Due to the suspicion of the corona virus in Shahzaib, the doctors and paramedics of the Pirjo Goth civil hospital refused to treat him and left the station.

The doctors said they had no treatment for the disease and no test kits.

Because of the lack of treatment facilities in Sindh, Shahzaib tried to go to Islamabad, but while he was at the Multan toll booth, a heavy contingent of police sent him back to Sindh.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis stranded in coronavirus-infested China have tried to flee home. A group of 143 passengers from China arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning.

After Pakistan ceased flying to China, it announced yesterday that it would resume flights. Flights to China resumed a day after Pakistan launched thousands of coronavirus screening kits.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national health service, informed people on Twitter that the returned Pakistanis were being screened at airports and passengers were being interviewed.

“The screening systems were strengthened at all airports. The Pakistani government is ready for any emergency, ”said Mirza, adding,“ The Health Department has facilities to detect coronavirus cases.

Corona virus update

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose again to 636 on Friday, according to the country’s national health commission.

Of the 73 newly reported deaths, 69 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, including 64 in the provincial capital, Wuhan.

A further 3,143 cases were discovered across the country, bringing the total number of infections to 31,161.