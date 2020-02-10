Can Pakistan and India Wage War?

Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said on Sunday that Kashmir is a nuclear focus in South Asia and the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir cannot be ruled out. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly warned India of dire consequences in the event of an accident.

Mr. Haider Khan spoke to the delegation of newly elected officials from the Rawalpindi District Bar Association and the High Court Bar Association, who called on Sunday at the Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal capital for an official AJK government statement to the media night.

In January, the Indian chief of army announced that the Indian army would use AJK if the Parliament gave orders to do so. His statement was dismissed by the Pakistani Army’s media wing as “routine rhetoric for local audiences to get out of the ongoing internal turmoil.”

“If you have the wrong impression that you will take action against Pakistan to strengthen your Hindu electoral base, this is the last mistake you make,” Prime Minister Khan said in a serious warning to his Indian counterpart.

The AJK Prime Minister stressed the need for an immediate increase in military power to thwart India’s expansive and shameful designs. “No diplomacy can survive without power, and Pakistan is the only country that can keep India from expanding in the region,” he added.

He also said that despite all efforts, India failed miserably to buy Kashmiri loyalty. “It is high time that we do everything we can for our brothers, who are victims of the worst state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir (IOC),” he added.

The AJK prime minister said Kashmiris would make incomparable sacrifices for their country’s freedom.

It is important to note that on August 5, 2019, the ruling Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deprived the Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven years through a rash presidential order.

With the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, people from the rest of India now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and to settle there permanently. Kashmiris and critics of the Indian government led by Hindus see the move as an attempt to water down the demographics of the mostly Muslim Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Human rights violations in Kashmir

Pakistan has made every effort to highlight the human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where innocent Kashmiris are under attack. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, as recommended in two OHCHR reports on the disputed area.

A United Nations report also expressed serious reservations about human rights violations in the valley. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on Kashmir concluded that the situation in India had the worst effects on Kashmir. Christine Chung, one of the authors of the report, was invited to the event by the subcommittee.

At this point, it should be noted that the OHCHR published its first report on the situation in Kashmir on June 14, 2018. The report highlights the protests after Burhan Wani’s martyrdom in 2016 and the brutal use of grenade launchers against demonstrators among people. Violations in Indian Kashmir. The report found that Indian forces not only use violence indiscriminately, but also rape and humiliate Kashmiri women. A member of the European Parliament also called on India to “end violence against women and children in the IOC. Voices of cashmere women and children must be heard. ”

The international community has expressed concern about the brutality committed by India. The European Parliament has recently campaigned for the people of Kashmir. “MEPs urged India to immediately end its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to investigate serious human rights violations.”

It remains to be seen whether the international community will investigate Kashmir and force the Indian fascist regime to end the relentless wave of terror and violence. Many experts fear that the western country, which is otherwise committed to human rights, may remain silent due to its economic and strategic interests.