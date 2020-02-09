Camille Kostek reveals sport-illustrated bathing suit photos

Camille Kostek revealed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos last weekend.

Kostek has become a kind of viral celebrity in recent years. Between her associated with Sports Illustrated and her relationship with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, she is now a household name.

On Sunday, Kostek went to Instagram to share photos of her most recent venture with Sports Illustrated.

Before the Super Bowl confrontation between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took place, she announced that she would participate in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit number.

Now we have the exclusive details, thanks to her recent posts on social media.

Kostek initially appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last year and this weekend she shared some of her favorite outtakes from that experience.

“Every guess,” she wrote with the photos.

Later Kostek gave a look behind the scenes with a special unseen video.

“On a beach in a bikini and BACK WITH MY SPORT ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FAMILY !!!! So excited to announce that I will be in @si_swimsuit 2020 !!! I feel that photography for this magazine brings me, the people who brought it to my life, and the journey that life has brought me to reach this point brings me, “she wrote.

Considering what the problem of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit always is, it is clear why Kostek is so enthusiastic about what awaits her.

Will she eventually ascend to Kate Upton’s superstar levels? We’ll see about that later. But she is definitely on her way.

Related: Kevin Durant says Russell Westbrook, Thunder was less skilled