Calvin beats Hope to earn a seasonal swing

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – Derrick DeVries scored 35 points and

Calvin made a strong second attempt to withdraw from rival Hope College

and earn a MIAA win on Saturday afternoon 84-59 at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Hope’s final lead in the game came when Evan Thomas hit a triple late in the first half and gave the Flying Dutchmen a 28-26 lead. Tony DeWitte from Calvin responded with a quick three to generate a 12-0 run for the Knights.

Hope closed the gap for half, but was five behind 38-33.

Calvin defeated his rival with 20 points in the second half

secure the victory. The knights really took control around 15 minutes

mark as DeVries, Alex Bos and DeWitte all hit three points to push Calvin’s

advantage up to 15 points.

DeWitte had 16 points for Calvin.

Hope was led by Preston Granger, who had 17 points and Thomas, who

had 13 points.

