Call the handicapped police! Larry Fitzgerald leads again on Pebble Beach

We hate going to all the handicapped police here, but we’re all going to the handicapped police here. Again. Because Larry Fitzgerald leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Again. Hmm. . .

Two years after a dominant performance with Kevin Streelman at the annual PGA Tour event / Bill Murray yuckfest raised his eyebrows, the future NFL Hall-of-Famer left fantastic on Thursday with Spyglass Hill. How do we know that Fitzgerald played well? Because Streelman shot only three under his own ball, but the pair placed an 11-under-par 61 (!) To take the lead on day 1.

We don’t know what Fitzgerald shot at his own ball, but we know his handicap index. Welcome to the newest edition of “Law & Order: GHIN.”

A 9.0, right? Hmm. How does this relate to previous years? Fitzgerald was a 10.6 in 2018 when he and Streelman drove to a seven-fold victory. He returned as a 10.8 last year, but the duo missed the three-day cut. But when was that low index (L.I) of 6.3? That’s a big difference. And it’s not like he hasn’t played this season. The guy has already posted 17 times in 2020!

He can therefore absolutely not be accused of not having entered sufficient scores. And those last three scores are not particularly good. But how does he win again!

Maybe he just comes to the occasion in the big moments. Or maybe he’s just a sandbagger. Anyway, if he wins again this year, we think Bill Murray won’t find it that funny.

