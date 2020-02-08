California mothers at the forefront in the fight against homelessness

When Dominique Walker returned from Mississippi to her native California last year, she planned to study nursing while caring for her two young children.

But she and other mothers and their children lived as squatters in a bold, high-profile protest against homelessness.

And today the 34-year-old came to symbolize a crisis that has reached historic proportions in one of America’s richest countries.

Walker became the last victim of the housing shortage after returning to Oakland last April, about 20 kilometers east of San Francisco, to escape domestic violence.

She initially lived with the family and in hotels when she was looking for accommodation, but quickly found that she couldn’t afford sky-high rents in the Bay Area.

“There are programs that help, but nothing worked,” said Walker, who is now a full-time public relations organizer for a tenant rights group. “I tried different agencies and got no help.

“To afford a two-bedroom house, you have to earn $ 40.88 an hour and the minimum wage is $ 14.14 an hour.”

Walker and several other mothers in the same situation had an empty house in Oakland in November in hopes of raising awareness of an epidemic that is tearing apart the communities.

Your gambling worked. The group, known as Moms 4 Housing, was driven out of the house last month, but not before their initiative attracted national attention and urged officials to do more to address an issue that has become the most annoying and shameful of the democratic state is.

Walker lived there with her one-year-old son Amir and five-year-old daughter Aja. Little Amir took his first steps during the 58 days that she and the other mothers and children lived in this house on Magnolia Street.

The numbers continue to rise

The owner of the house, the real estate investment group Wedgewood, finally agreed to sell the property to a non-profit association that purchases land and land for affordable housing.

“The attention our movement has drawn is beyond words,” said Misty Cross, 39, one of the mothers who lived in the house and now lives in a shelter as a caretaker.

“We haven’t seen anyone try to fight for the little people, so we decided to improve our lives to speak for those who don’t speak.”

According to city officials, an estimated 4,071 people lived on the streets, in emergency shelters or in their cars in Oakland in 2019, an increase of 47 percent in two years.

However, activists estimate that the number is likely to be over 6,000 because many people in the city of 425,000 people sleep on the couch or in a hotel and are not included in the official count.

“Homelessness in Oakland has grown faster in recent years than ever in our history,” said Rebecca Kaplan, President of the City Council, who worked closely with Moms 4 Housing.

New faces of homelessness

She said the main reason for the jump is that residents are losing their homes due to foreclosure, rising rents, and real estate speculators like Wedgewood, which are driving property prices and exacerbating the crisis.

Wedgewood has bought 50 homes in Oakland in the past few months alone, a company spokesman told AFP.

According to Kaplan, the problem is exacerbated by a booming economy in San Francisco and Silicon Valley – the country’s most expensive metropolitan area – that creates thousands of jobs and builds affordable housing in the region to accommodate the growing workforce.

You don’t understand homelessness if you think it only affects people who may be drug addicts or have mental health problems

“We have reached a crisis point in the past two years,” said Carroll Fife, regional director at the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, at which Walker is employed.

“It is a combination of several issues that have just come together to create the perfect storm of unsustainable housing and lack of affordable housing.”

According to Fife, other actions such as that of Moms 4 Housing are taking place unless city, state and federal officials take immediate action to deal with the crisis and address housing as a human right.

“Our city, state, and federal government can do more to end this,” she said as she took AFP on a tour of the city’s homeless camps.

“If you wanted, you could end it today.”

Walker, who has found accommodation in nearby Berkeley, said she plans to remain the voice of the homeless for now and hopes to complete her nursing studies at some point.

“We are the new faces of homelessness,” she said. “I am just a mother trying to raise my children.

“You don’t understand homelessness if you think it only affects people who may be addicted to drugs or have mental health problems,” she added.

“I would encourage everyone to join the movement because we all – teachers, nurses, workers – are so much closer to homelessness than the billionaire.”