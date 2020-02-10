California fire has vinyl fans afraid of shortage – Raw Story

The darling of hipsters, collectors and fans of a warm analogue sound, vinyl has boomed in recent years – but the industry is scared after a recent California fire destroyed a major supplier.

At the end of last week, Apollo Masters, the world’s largest paint manufacturer that produced vinyl records, suffered “catastrophic damage” after a “devastating fire” – causes still unknown – raging through its production and storage facility in Southern California.

In 2018, vinyl achieved the highest revenue since 1988, with a total of $ 419 million – an eight percent jump from the previous year, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

But the recent fire has frightened industry members that a lack of paint could disrupt global suppliers.

“It’s too early to predict a disaster, but we all agree that this is a very scary time for all of us in the industry,” said Gil Tamazyan, CEO of the LA record factory Capsule Labs.

“We are all concerned that there may be a delay before a solid solution is found,” he told AFP.

The loss of the factory leaves the Japanese company MDC as the only paint supplier in the world, which Tamazyan had previously supplied only about 20 percent of the total worldwide inventory.

“Disaster for the vinyl press industry,” tweeted the Canadian company Duplication in the immediate aftermath.

But although he called the fire “a big blow,” David Read, the vinyl coordinator of Duplication, warned against predictions of ruin.

“The industry will rebound as before,” he told AFP. “Remember that vinyl was considered” dead “twenty years ago – except for those who kept it alive.”

The loss could lead to a backlog and peak in vinyl production prices, but Read said it could also lead to new growth.

“Perhaps the phoenix in the flame here is that new innovators are getting involved,” he said.

A varnish disk is made when an engineer cuts grooves in the surface that are used to make a master image, which can then be used to print copies.

Another option is Direct Metal Mastering, where a blank copper plate is cut directly instead of the lacquer material.

Reid said there are currently no commercially available DMM plants in North America and eight in Europe.

“Hopefully, labels will ensure a longer project lead time, so that things run as smoothly as possible,” he said.

“Vinyl is going nowhere, believe it!”

© 2020 AFP

