Byleth’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is more a result of business strategy than fan service, but Fighters Pass 1 is still an overall win

Byleth’s most recent addition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has been given a lukewarm welcome, especially compared to the other members of the Fighters Pass DLC roster released last year.

While fantasies and hopes saw extraordinary hype characters like Devil May Cry’s Dante as the potential final unveiling for this first wave of DLC, an eighth guest from Fire Emblem and another heavy-handed fighter wasn’t the fans’ first choice surprise, apparently even including Ultimate’s Designer, Masahiro Sakurai.

We recently got some perspective thanks to his latest Famitsu column, in which he clearly stated that he was aware of his audience’s preferences to have no further character in the fight against the fire emblem, and even mentioned that the decision has already been made and that his hands were essentially tied.

“New fighters don’t choose my taste, but are introduced by Nintendo. This time the topic was” something new “. For Smash Bros. we always bring fighters with a lot of history. Dragon Quest’s Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry von Fatal Fury, all of these characters first appeared about 20 to 30 years ago.

“This time we thought it was important to have a character from a game that people were playing and to have him play in Smash Bros. almost immediately. So we had to try a game that was being played Even if I don’t know what Nintendo is going to sell next, it was difficult to figure this out, so the timing for ‘Three Houses’ went well together.

“I understand what you’re saying. First, there are too many Fire Emblem characters. And there are too many swordsmen too. But since it has already been decided, I had to follow this path. I can’t spend time I think about it, but I do I have to focus on other things instead, “he concluded.

One could argue that the development of Byleth obviously didn’t have the same level of heart that was in the previous DLC characters. Sakurai himself said in the moments before the live stream unveiling: “Even if you say that’s not the character I imagined. I hope you don’t have any hard feelings.”

While it’s not uncommon for Sakurai to delve into the history of a newcomer franchise, after listing the 17 existing Fire Emblem titles, he spent a few minutes of the showcase explaining how to use his hands to count in binary files. While this wasn’t a huge sin at all, it felt strange and almost like a time filler. At least it was by no means exciting to get to the actual shop window.

When we saw the character in action, it didn’t get much better. Joker, Hero, Banjo, and Kazooie, as well as Terry have different special mechanics that pose a certain expectation for new DLC characters, but what comes closest to such a mechanic Byleth seems to be the overwhelming fact that they use different weapons in addition to her sword.

This wasn’t the game’s primary developer first choice, and it certainly wasn’t the fans first choice, so it looks pretty much like Nintendo’s first choice, which helps market two thriving franchises together. While this isn’t exactly a look fans are likely to like, we can’t get angry too quickly given Ultimate’s success.

The other four Fighters Pass characters were received as overwhelming home runs (yes, even hero if this is more the case in Japan than in other areas).

Though Byleth was a questionable way to end season one of Ultimate DLC, they’re stuck between the success of the previous revelations and the exciting potential of Fighters Pass 2. It’s also worth noting that they seem to be settling into an unremarkable low -middleman Rank, and this fact coupled with the suppressed reactions of the community means that they will likely take a back seat after a short time.

Dancing to the beat of Nintendo’s business drum for one of five DLC characters is a digestible price if you get the wealth of success that comes with owning Ultimate. One would hope that there are few examples like this, but luckily this call, although largely disappointing, doesn’t seem to mean too much for dampening the forward dynamics of Smash Ultimate.