Byleth has a crazy number of hit lists for attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Rekzius gives the breakdown of the professor’s attack characteristics

Byleth liked or hated her and became the final challenger to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass. This marks her as the 80th character playable in the Super Smash Bros. series.

If you come across an especially experienced user of the character, it may be a good idea to understand what makes the latest Fire Emblem representatives tick. Rekzius has published a video describing the properties of the professor’s attacks and hit boxes.

Like many other DLC fighters before them, Byleth has some pretty interesting hit boxes. Some attacks have up to six or seven hit fields.

Funnily enough, Byleth’s forward and reverse antennas are radically different. This is despite the fact that both use the Areadbhar (legendary lance) in a similar movement.

While the return air only has two hit fields, the forward antenna has about seven different hit fields. Some of these hit fields may never score because some of them actually overlap quite a bit.

It is also interesting that the developers apparently tried something different with Byleth’s neutral air, although there are already numerous spinning attacks in the game.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8exYA7uNkLg (/ embed)