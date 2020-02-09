Business rescue bosses fight back after Ramaphosa’s criticism

The fat loss team at South African Airways (SAA) issued a statement on Sunday responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments on some of their recent decisions. We find it fair to say that both sides are divided on this matter.

Cyril Ramaphosa on SAA

On Friday, Ramaphosa said that he was not happy with the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRP). On the way to Ethiopia, he told the media that his administration disagreed with SAA’s planned flight cancellations.

“The government disagrees with the BRPs on the decision to cancel certain flights. We as the government say we need to sit down with the BRP and discuss the matter. ”

Cyril Ramaphosa

Practitioners fire back

It was announced in the middle of last week that SAA will cease operations in a number of South African cities in accordance with BRP plans. Only in Johannesburg and Cape Town will the national airline stop flights to Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London in early March.

In its statement, published earlier in the day, the BRP has doubled its proposals and stated that they are only “looking after the best interests of the SAA”. However, you have confirmed that the panel is open to further discussion on this matter. Shortening these flights is, however, an essential part of their business plan.

“The decisions we made and shared with the public this week were in SAA’s best interest. They are designed to make the airline economically sustainable without the need for additional government funds. “

“We acknowledge the concerns that have been raised, particularly on domestic routes. We will continue to work with stakeholders and commit to include contributions in the final business plan, which will be released later this month. “

BRP team on SAA

The full BRP statement can be found here:

In the meantime, the business rescue team in Kempton Park has made a statement … # SAA pic.twitter.com/cEGABfUCya

– Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) February 9, 2020