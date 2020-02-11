Bush fires the fuel for Australia’s climate action

When the fires of this season are finally extinguished, our biggest companies must take the tragic legacy of what happened and make a lasting change, Lindsay Soutar writes.

With a few possible exceptions in the federal government, the entire nation has felt the impact of this disaster and has been buried and converged, undeniably turbulent due to climate change.

Australians have opened their wallets to finance our fire brigade, staffed by a voluntary army that is still fighting fire in our country. Many have also opened their homes, while others give time and help to charity groups or sew bags for wounded wildlife.

We have also seen some of Australia’s largest companies emerge to help where they can. Woolworths has spent $ 3.5 million and Coles has donated $ 3 million. Wesfarmers (the parent company of Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks) has donated $ 1.5 million and also links employee donations to $ 1 million. Telstra offers disaster relief for areas affected by fire and free mobile plans for firefighters and volunteers in emergency situations. Coca-Cola Amatil has delivered 250,000 drinks for emergency workers on the front line.

But the question that Australia now has to answer is what comes next? What are they going to do to tackle the very real and continuous climate crisis that has made this burning season worse?

Most Australians do not realize that the largest brands they deal with every day are some of Australia’s largest energy users.

Woolworths is Australia’s fifth largest electricity consumer in Australia, with all those lights, cold rooms and check-outs. Coles is the 10th largest and our largest telco, Telstra, is 11th. Combined, these three companies alone represent 2 percent of the total domestic climate pollution in Australia.

So what solutions and opportunities are there for these companies to help prevent the increasingly serious consequences of climate change?

Australia’s largest companies must take the lead and draw up plans for a rapid transition to zero net emissions, with the easiest first step to commit to 100 percent renewable electricity.

More than 80 companies operating in Australia have already made this commitment through the global RE100 initiative – these include Google, Ikea, Apple, Microsoft, David Jones, L’Oreal and all four major banks.

And it’s not just individual companies – entire sectors are switching. By the end of 2019, all major beer brewers in Australia – Carlton & United, Lion and Asahi Australia – were committed to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025, meaning that all of our schooners will soon be powered by the sun.

Switching to sustainable energy makes sense at many levels.

The Renergise Australian Business report from Greenpeace analyzed 80 large companies and institutions in seven large industrial sectors and discovered that companies that are committed to switching to sustainable electricity will save money, gain more control over their energy supply and get closer to meeting their climate obligations will come.

This transition is also a huge incentive for brands. Being 100% renewable gives companies the social license to talk about good business citizens and increases employee morale.

The Edelman Trust Barometer from 2019 found that 71 percent of employees think it is crucial that “my CEO” responds to challenging times, with three in four employees saying that CEOs should take the lead in addressing change, rather than waiting for slow-moving governments like those blocked by climate blockers.

The fastest, easiest and cheapest way Australia can reduce our CO2 emissions is by scaling up our country’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy. And Australia plays an important role because our country looks together at how we respond to climate change.

Summer is only two thirds, the bushfire crisis will continue for months – and it will come again.

When this season’s fires are extinguished and the smoking blanket is lifted from our towns and villages, the legacy of this catastrophe remains. But the legacy must not be all bad.

Collective Australia must seize this opportunity, commit to a rapid switch to renewable energy and reformulate the legacy of the bushfire crisis as an action of climate, not fear and anger.

Lindsay Soutar is a senior renewable energy campaign for Greenpeace.

