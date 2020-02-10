Burning trains is synonymous with economic sabotage.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says that burning trains, stealing cables and damaging the infrastructure of the South African Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) is tantamount to “economic sabotage” and should not be taken lightly.

When he spoke at Westgate Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Monday, February 10, Mbalula said he would go out of his way to make sure the suspected criminals had time.

Mbalula is keen on suspects accused of lighting trains

According to SABC News, Mbalula was involved in another trial on Monday in which four suspects appeared in Braamfontein for allegedly burning 12 Metrorail train cars in December 2019. The four suspects were arrested by Prasa security forces on Friday, February 7th.

However, the case was not tried in court due to insufficient evidence.

According to PRASA, the suspects cut copper when the 12 Metrorail railcars caught fire and caused an estimated R 50 million damage.

Attorney General Pumeza Futshane says the suspects will be released until there is sufficient evidence.

“It won’t let them go. They have the right to be released until a well-worded case against them and they are arrested again,” she said.

Vandalism an inside job

Mbalula added that it is an inside job linked to roots in Prasa.

“We know that there are syndicates everywhere. There are major economic spin-offs on the black market in terms of the cable network that we are actually rolling out. It affects the network. It affects livelihoods, it affects the economy, it brings the entire rail network in the Republic to a standstill. “

Fikile Mbalula

Severe punishments must be enforced

Mbalula went on Twitter on Monday, saying the law prohibits bail for such crimes and can only be approved by a court.

“The law similarly provides for a minimum sentence of three years for a first offender, five years for a second offender and seven years for a third or later offense,” he said.

“The Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015 came into force on July 1, 2016. The law effectively increases the theft of cable theft in the railroad environment, including economic sabotage,” added Mbalula.

Mbalula has asked the criminal justice system to punish those involved in such crimes as severely as possible.

“We want to set an example for these criminals, and law enforcement needs to do a thorough job,” he added.