Bundle the Echo Dot & Fire TV Stick 4K for only $ 75

Nowadays you can bundle the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon for a pretty amazing deal of just $ 74.99. That is a really great deal and beats $ 25 off the regular price. These are both $ 50 each, so this normally costs you $ 100.

The Echo Dot is really a great product to have at home. It is a smart speaker with built-in Amazon Alexa. So you can use your voice to control things like your smart home products, ask Alexa questions and even get a daily newsletter.

It is also a smart speaker, so you can also play music and ask Alexa to play music. Alexa supports the majority of streaming music services currently on the market. Including Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, Tidal and more. Of course, if it is not supported, you can still stream via Bluetooth. Amazon also has the ability to stream on multiple smart Echo speakers simultaneously, for audio in multiple rooms.

Now the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great product for your TV. It makes your TV even smarter and gives you access to hundreds of thousands of apps. Including the big names such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, HBO GO, Disney + and many more. There is also Alexa support, so you can ask your Echo Dot to open Netflix on your Fire TV Stick 4K.

And of course the Fire TV Stick 4K also supports 4K and HDR playback. Gives you a really great entertainment experience. Especially with support from Dolby Vision.

You can get this bundle of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Echo Dot in this deal from Amazon by clicking here. This price won’t last long, so you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone.

Echo Dot & Fire TV Stick 4K – Amazon – $ 75