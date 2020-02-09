Bullets do not give up NBL finals yet

The final hope of Brisbane has grown with a round to play in the NBL, but coach Andrej Lemanis will remind his players how they sneaked through the back door a year ago.

Twin-defeats in the penultimate round have sent the Bullets in a three-way skirmish for the fourth and final berth after the season with New Zealand Breakers and Melbourne United.

After six consecutive wins, Brisbane would have finished anything but fourth with a win over the Breakers on Friday or Perth on Sunday.

However, both were lost.

The results meant that the fifth placed team from Lemanis (14-13) needed a home win over Cairns on Saturday to have a chance of winning the fourth placed Breakers (14-13) and the sixth Melbourne (13-13).

Even a victory in the final round may not be enough, because the percentage difference of the Bullets is inferior to their two rivals.

The situation reminded Lemanis of the last round of last year, which also came in fifth place.

They defeated the Breakers and the fourth placed Adelaide lost when the Bullets took the last available slot in the final.

“Certainly, we know from last year that it is important to seize your opportunities when they present themselves,” Lemanis said.

“It is important now, the way we approach this week. We will determine what we can control and the rest will play as it happens.”

The Brisbane Guard, Jason Cadee, did not feel that his team had played poorly in both losses – the crucial four-point setback in Auckland or the 13-point defeat in Perth.

He is aware that a big win over the third-placed Taipans may be needed and said the players are ready for any scenario.

“I don’t know if you can ignore it, of course everyone knows where it is,” he said.

“I have the feeling that maybe we have played basketball very well for 10 weeks now. As we saw this weekend, you can play good basketball and still lose matches.”

The Breakers have timed their run to perfection and are for the first time this season in the top four on the back of 10 wins from their past 13.

A trouncing of struggling South East Melbourne in Christchurch on Friday will go a long way towards booking fourth, but they can still make a leap forward.

Melbourne should win in both games – home of Cairns on Thursday and off to Phoenix on Sunday – and ensure that profit margins were substantial.

