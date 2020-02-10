BT 5G contracts are live: and they contain unlimited data

BT has launched new 5G plans for its customers, including a Super Swish Unlimited data package that will prove to be a success for power users.

The company launched limited 5G plans for its Halo customers last November. The new start opens the service for all BT customers.

BT’s 5G service operates in 50 UK cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol and Wakefield and Wolverhampton ,

Note, however, that 5G connectivity within the active areas is still limited to certain areas like Waterloo Station.

BT offers 5G contracts for various plans. The starting point gives you 6 GB for £ 45 a month. You can then choose from a variety of packages that deliver up to 100 GB of data to non-Halo customers. Halo customers can use an exclusive “No Limits” plan that offers unlimited amounts of data.

Related: These are the latest and greatest 5G phones

The company also has a pretty good selection of handsets to choose from. At BT, you can choose between upgrading OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G and Huawei Mate 20 X 5G.

BT’s pricing is consistent with other 5G network operators. Vodafone and EE are currently offering similar packages.

5G is a great example of the next generation of networking technologies that provide users with gigabit per second data connectivity.

Thanks to the improved speed, you can download entire TV series in just a few minutes and stream Triple-A games with services such as Google Stadia and GeForce Now via the cloud.

BT Marketing Director Pete Oliver said:

“Our BT Halo customers were some of the first to enjoy 5G in the UK and we now offer all of our customers the ability to get super fast, reliable cellular connections even in the busiest places.

“Whether you’re watching HD TV or sports on the go, or supporting your family on the way home with FaceTiming, 5G changes everyday experiences significantly and opens up even more exciting new experiences, such as seamless augmented reality and HD mobile games.”

Sounds good? Generally speaking, it is and we were really impressed when we tested 5G connectivity in London last year. But the superfast speeds are a double-edged sword and mean that if you are not careful, you can easily process 6 GB of data in as many minutes. We also recommend that early 5G users opt for a package with more than 6 GB of data.

Deputy Editor in Chief

After graduating from King’s College in London, Alastair began his career in government technology policy and cybersecurity with the International Business Times. He later moved to Incisive Media as …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Give us your opinion – send an email to the publisher