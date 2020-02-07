Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list and adds another chapter to the stupidest feud in the sport

Did you know that Fittest 50 from Sports Illustrated is something? We certainly did not do that! But it caused kindling for one of the “rivalries” that refuses to die, so here we are.

The fire starter is Bryson DeChambeau, who has undergone a Steve-Rogers-to-Captain-America transformation over the past five months, named after the list.

Awesome to be recognized in @SInow Fittest 50 with so many impressive names. I’m at the beginning of my journey, and it’s been a lot of hard work so thank you #SportsIllustrated. pic.twitter.com/qX3Bk7dNED — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 7, 2020

Admittedly, accumulating is not necessarily the same as getting fit, but given that SI has fired his entire copying office, we can see how it slipped through the cracks.

What is less forgettable is a huge surveillance that leads us here in the first place. That slip-up would put Bryson on this list … while one Brooks Koepka would be excluded.

For those of you who are not aware of the Bryson-Brooks feud, congratulations: you live a full and healthy life. To catch up with this unnecessary drama, Bryson’s muscles apparently went to his head and evoked Koepka’s physique on various occasions. For his part, Koepka has taken the ridges. And by stride we mean taking a flash fire to all Bryson is dear:

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Brooks is also a man who eats commercials for living, so there is no way anyone has tagged him about the procedure.

Unfortunately, if this causes Koepka to place a photo of himself in ESPN’s Body Issue, consider our collateral damage in the final chapter of the Brooks-Bryson feud.

