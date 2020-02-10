Broncos Get Honest About Drew Lock, Joe Flacco

The Broncos have recently become honest about Drew Lock, Joe Flacco and their quarterback situation.

Denver signed Flacco a year ago for a huge deal. This season he is about to wear a $ 23.7 million cap change. The problem with that is that the organization apparently abandoned him.

Lock, the team’s young stallion, took over on quarterback in 2019 and led the team with a 4-1 run to end the season. Before Lock was activated as the star, the team went 5-8.

The big question now is what the Broncos will choose to do with Flacco. If the organization cuts it off, it can save $ 10 million in cap space.

At this stage, there is really no reason for the Broncos not to.

Broncos ’OC Pat Shurmur speaks to what the future could mean for QB Joe Flacco https://t.co/QQLAHVV2iM via @milehighhuddle

– John Michaels (@TonerBuyer) 10 February 2020

Recently the new offensive coordinator of Broncos and the former head coach of New York Giants Pat Shurmur spoke glowingly about Flacco.

“I think he had an excellent career,” he said.

“I thought he did a lot of good things last year. Unfortunately, he was injured and could not finish the season. Like I said, he has had an excellent career. “

Aside from Niceties, it’s clear that Lock will be the quarterback of the future for Denver. He will undoubtedly be the starter Week 1 next year, with the exception of a sort of catastrophic unforeseen injury.

The Broncos can of course keep Flacco as a very expensive backup for Lock, but there is really no reason for it.

It is most logical for all involved to continue with their lives. And that is probably what both parties will do when it is all said and done.

