Bromance between Trump and Kim is over for now, says new report

US President Donald Trump has instructed his staff to keep Kim Jong-un from North Korea away from him while concentrating on the November elections.

Mr Trump’s most recent meeting with the North Korean dictator took place a year ago when both leaders walked away empty-handed.

Camera iconUS President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. Credit: AFP

Now, sources have told CNN, Mr. Trump only wants to focus on his re-election and is reluctant to risk a new dead-end meeting with Kim on the world stage.

Mr. Trump expressed his frustration at the end of last year after the first talks at work level between the two countries broke up for eight months in October, sources said.

American negotiators thought they made good progress during the talks in Stockholm until the North Koreans claimed that they gave up because the US had come empty-handed.

The negotiations are “dead,” said a Trump insider, who adds that the US government has stopped granting special circumstance permits for travel to North Korea.

Camera icon In happier times … Mr. Trump and Kim cross the border in the demilitarized zone of Korea. Credit: AFP

The two leaders have had a turbulent relationship since Mr. Trump became president, with the few trade insults and threats, including the American leader who calls Kim “little rocket man.”

But after their historic first meeting in 2017, Mr. Trump and Kim seemed to be building a war bromance, with the US president saying in 2018 that the couple “fell in love.”

Camera icon Kim Jong-un is not likely to ride his horse on the site of the White House. Credit: AFP

In recent months, North Korea’s decision to resume rocket testing has stretched the friendship to a breaking point.

First, Mr. Trump has recycled his “rocket man” name, leading to a senior member of the North Korean government describing Mr. Trump as a “dotard” – an age-old Korean term that means “a state or a period of senile” decay means’ due to a decline in mental balance. “

Camera icon For now, Kim and Mr. Trump are cutting the tires. Credit: AFP

But diplomatic channels have not been completely broken.

Mr Trump gave a meticulous response to Pyongyang who launched a series of missile tests, pointing to a halt to nuclear tests as proof that his diplomatic efforts were working.

But his then national security adviser John Bolton publicly stated that the ballistic missile tests were a violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Mr. Trump disagreed.

Mr Trump sent a birthday message to Kim last month, but his public remarks about North Korea have been noticeably muffled in recent weeks and the President has not tweeted about Kim.

On New Year’s Eve, Mr. Trump reiterated that the leaders had a “good relationship,” but also acknowledged that they could have different agendas.

‘Look, he likes me; I like him. We can get along. He represents his country. I represent my country. We have to do what we have to do, “said Mr. Trump.

Perhaps the most striking is the fact that Mr Trump’s re-election team does not think that North Korea is a crucial point for voters.

An administration official said there was little appetite in the inner circle of the president to pursue a deal with North Korea before the election, and said the potential benefits of reopening calls did not outweigh the risks .

It is also clear that North Koreans are not interested in resuming negotiations, unless the president relaxes preventive sanctions that are unlikely, the administrative official added.

In a New Year’s speech, Kim said his country will “never” denuclearize if the US does not withdraw from what North Korea regards as Washington’s “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

In a statement published in English by North Korean state media, Kim Kye Gwan said that Pyongyang believed it was “misled by the US” and said that the US has wasted the last eighteen months with little progress in the area of denuclearization.

.