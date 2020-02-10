Brett Favre has reported for Patriots Star Tom Brady

Brett Favre had a special message for Patriot star Tom Brady this week.

If there is anyone in the world who knows what it’s like to play quarterback at a high level in your 40s, then it’s Favre.

As such, the former Green Bay Packers legend Brady decided to offer some kind wisdom.

Favre was 42 when he played his last season in the NFL. Brady is also 42 at the moment. When the season starts in a few months, Brady will be 43.

“Tom and I have had conversations in the past, probably two or three years after the season ended,” Favre said recently.

“I just felt the need to tell him my opinion. I felt that his game had not deteriorated a bit. “

Favre believes that Brady should just muffle the sound. In his estimation, the future Hall of Famer of the New England Patriots has not lost a step.

“I hear many people, so-called experts, say his age is catching up with him,” Favre said.

“I didn’t see that. I saw a quarterback still be able to do what he normally does, but the cast around him was not in order.

“I did not see a decrease in his arm strength. He is not a mobile quarterback, not even in his prime. To say that he is not moving as well as ever is ridiculous.

“He never moved well. You protect him, you open boys – how often did we see Tom frustrated this year because boys were not on the same page? You know, in previous years, boys were on the same page because he didn’t show that frustration, “he continued.

“I think his game is as good as it ever was. His cast, I don’t want to say it’s not that good, I just think it’s inexperienced.”

Brady has already confirmed that he will be back next season. The big question is simple: where will he play?

Chance makers believe he will return to the Patriots or make contact with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although Brady is also linked to the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, chances are that one of those teams will land him.

