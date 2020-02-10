Brad Pitt takes first acting Oscar home

Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt has won an Oscar for the best supporting role for his performance as a charming stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the love letter from director Quentin Tarantino to Tinseltown from the 1960s.

It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the film industry. He previously won an Academy Award in 2014 as producer for the best photo “12 Years a Slave”.

In “Once Upon a Time” Pitt played the relaxed stunt double and fixit man Cliff Booth on the fading TV star of Leonardo DiCaprio.

His performance, which has won many other awards, was praised by critics as the best in Pitt’s career and included an extensive shirtless scene that brought fans and media of celebrities to life.

During his speech, he called on the Trump trial of accusation for blocking the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said on stage.

The Academy Award meant a comeback for the actor after an absence of three years after the flops “Allied” in 2016 and “War Machine” in 2017, and a longer period in which he was portrayed as the villain in divorces of actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt first caught the attention of the audience with a small role, such as ‘Thelma & Louise’ in 1991, an alluring criminal who played the character played by Geena Davis.

He continued with rave performances in films such as “A River Runs Through It” and “Fight Club” and earned Oscar acting nominations for “Twelve Monkeys”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball.”

Margot Robbie is Australia’s big hope at this year’s Academy Awards, but Laura Dern is expected to rush in and take her Oscar.

Dern is the glowing favorite to win the supporting role Oscar for Queenslander Robbie.

