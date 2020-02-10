Brad Pitt dedicates his children’s Oscars victory for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt dedicated his Academy Awards victory to his children in his emotional acceptance speech.

The 56-year-old actor won the first prize of the Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles,

He won the best actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and reflected on how his own life had lived up to the title of the film.

“I am not someone to look back, but this has led me to do so, I am a little gobsmacked, I think of my people taking me to my first drive thru, taking me to Butch & Sundance and moving here , Geena and Ridley give me my first chance, “he said.

“All the wonderful people I met along the way, to stand here now -” Once upon a time in Hollywood, “that’s not the truth.”

Pitt, who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Angelina Jolie, then gave special attention to his children.

“This is for my children, who color everything I do. I love you, “he said.

Building on his comical approach to the price season, Pitt also referred to former national security adviser John Bolton, who had refused to testify at the hearing with President Donald Trump, despite having suggested that he had important information to give.

“Thanks, this is incredible, really incredible,” he said.

“Thank you to the Academy for this honor. They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week.

“I think Quentin is making a film about this, where the adults ultimately do the right thing.”

He went on to pay tribute to the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast, and also greeted the work of stunt teams in honor of his character in the film, stuntman Cliff Booth.

“Quentin, [you] original and unique,” he said.

“I love the ethos you give Cliff Booth, look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best.

“Leo, I will always ride your coat tails man, the view is fantastic. The rest of the cast and crew ….

“I also want to say that while we do all this, we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.”

