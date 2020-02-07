Boundaries 4 Bushfires: Xavier Ellis last laughs at Luke Shuey, while WA athletes and media personalities raise more than $ 40,000 for bushfire appeal

The best of top Australian athletes and media personalities from Western Australia raised more than $ 40,000 for the bushfire aid fund through Greg Hire’s Boundaries 4 Bushfires T20 Charity cricket match.

Team red and team blue, coached by Scorchers pacemen Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye respectively, faced each other at WACA on Friday evening to show WA’s support to those affected by the devastating forest fires.

One of the top talents was West Coast Eagles captain Luke Shuey, West Coast Fever captain Courtney Bruce, former Bowler Mitchell Johnson test, retired Docker Des Headland and more.

The other members of the teams were formed by Perth’s best media talent, including Nathan Morris from Nova 93.7, Dean Clairs 94.5, Anna Hay from Channel 7 and Tim Gossage from Channel 10.

More than 3,000 fans appeared to see the spectacle, with Premier Mark McGowan opening the team red for Morris.

Camera IconPicture: Premier Mark McGowan (L) and Nathan Morris (R) open the at bat at the WACA. Credit: Twitter

“The hit went well, the hit went better than expected,” Morris said after the game.

“I had Mark McGowan as a partner and Mark did the most percussion.

“I was scared to meet Andrew Tye, Mitchell Johnson, Brad Hogg or Jason Behrendorff, but everything else that I thought I could handle.

“But then I realized that when I played, I couldn’t handle anyone,” he laughed.

Good friends and former West Coast teammates Xavier Ellis and Luke Shuey had their own rivalry, with the radio presenter claiming to brag about the current Eagles captain.

Shuey was fired for a second-ball duck and Ellis did not hesitate to let him know.

“I said to him in the car:” I’m going to throw it nice and slowly on the stumps, you’ll raise your head and I’ll take the middle pen, “Xavier said after the game.

“I wrote it a bit wrong, it was the second ball, not the first ball, so the plan went perfectly.

“I thought we had agreed that we would turn to each other,” he laughed.

Camera IconPicture: Luke Shuey bats at the WACA. Credit: Paul Kane, Getty Images

“He probably came from about 20 steps, probably bowling at about 135 km / h and I’d just put it in the slot. I think it went back ten rows in the Lillee Marsh Stand.”

The fun rivalry could be a platform for many more similar events, Morris said.

“It was absolutely brilliant. I didn’t think we would get so many people here and I think we have laid a really great foundation to roll this out for other really important reasons,” he said.

Ellis praised retired Wildcat Greg Hire for organizing the event, involving people from so many different backgrounds and talents.

“I think it was just great that he had a really mixed level of cricket,” said Ellis.

“He had the stars who played for Australia and then you have guys like me who like to watch.

“Just to get out and go up, I think everyone had a great evening.”

Although the blue Tye team emerged as winners, the most important part of the evening was the substantial total that was achieved to donate to the bushfire relief fund.

Camera icon Image: Andrew Tye's triumphant "Team Blue". Credit: Twitter: @WACA.