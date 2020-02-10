Boucher supports de Kock as a long-time Proteas skipper

The leader of the Proteas team, Mark Boucher, supported Quinton de Kock to lead the team to the 2023 World Cricket Championship.

De Kock was named ODI skipper before the English series and will also lead the T20I team in another series with three games against the tourists.

Boucher supports the new skipper

Boucher believes that de Kock’s grilling brains make it an excellent choice as a skipper, but conceded that the wicket keeper may need help in the press box.

There is some concern about the workload of de Kock, who leads the team when he opens the eyelash and holds the wicket, but Boucher believes that the 27-year-old, if handled correctly, will lead the team for years to come could lead.

“On the field, we always knew Quinny had a very smart brain,” said Boucher after losing to England at Wanderers on Sunday (February 9th).

“There were a few different placements on the field that I thought were very good and thought outside the box.

“Quinny is unique and I think the uniqueness of him can work like a miracle in a dressing room because we also have a unique setup.

“I’m happy with his performance so far and he’s likely to get a lot better.”

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 23: Proteas coach Mark Boucher during the South African national men’s cricket team training session at SuperSport Park on December 24, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Anne Laing / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Boucher is probably still the best wicket keeper South Africa has ever had. He knows the toughness of the situation all too well. He was captain of South Africa four times in the test cricket and once in the ODI game, always as a substitute, but believes that de Kock can assume full-time responsibility.

Can de Kock be the next dhoni?

Boucher referred to the example of “Captain Cool” MS Dhoni, who is one of the greatest captains in India, although she also holds the wicket.

“A lot of people interviewed Dhoni when he was captain of India and I think he had a great captain’s record,” said Boucher.

“Quinny likes to be in the game. Sometimes he sits in the locker room during a test game cricket and is really irritated because he wants to do something all the time.

“The off-the-field stuff is something that maybe annoys him a bit, and we might have to help him in this regard, but he’s good on the field and he’s pretty relaxed from the field.”

“I think it can be sustainable.”

The first T20I against England takes place in Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday.