Bottle shop staff at Bennett Springs use a pallet of beer to catch three potential thieves in a cool room

Bottle shop workers used a pallet of beer on Friday evening to barricade three potential thieves in their cool room.

CCTV shows three men walking into a Bennett Springs via a bottle shop just after 8 p.m., making them ready for the cool room.

But the staff recognized them and blocked their way out, and called the police as soon as the trio were trapped.

The men started to panic and looked for a way out to the door.

Eventually they managed to knock the door of the hinges and push it out of the way.

They started throwing bottles and boxes of beer at the staff before they left with nothing.

Thirsty camel manager Niall Burke said the staff “fights back against the bully”.

“Employees are all high fiving each other and saying well done … they got away with nothing … they walked away scared.

“It is normal that when they leave the staff is scared.”

The owners of the store told 7NEWS that they were at “breaking point”.

Friday’s robbery attempt is the third in the past five weeks, with Burke saying thieves took $ 700 to $ 1000 worth of goods every time.

The last batch of potential robbers struck between 10 or 20 boxes trying to get out of the room and the store will have to bear the costs.

