Botswana starts auctioning elephant hunting licenses

Botswana, home to the largest elephant population in the world, had its first major trophy elephant quota auction since Friday after a ban on hunting was abolished last year.

The sale is carried out by a local company Auction It from the premises of the Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the capital Gaborone.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi sparked anger from conservationists in May when he revoked a moratorium just a year after he replaced Ian Khama, an avid environmentalist who introduced a general ban in 2014 to reverse a decline in the wild animal population.

Masisi opposed criticism of his government’s decision, saying the move would not threaten the elephant population.

Botswana publishes hunting packages

The government is issuing seven “hunting packs” of 10 elephants each, limited to “controlled hunting areas,” a wildlife spokeswoman, Alice Mmolawa, AFP said Thursday.

In a text message, she said that hunting would help areas most affected by “human-animal conflicts,” a reference to elephants moving out of community wildlife parks.

The bidding is open to “companies that are either owned by Botswana citizens or registered in Botswana,” she added.

Bidders must make a refundable deposit of Pula 200,000 (USD 18,300) to participate.

According to an auction council, bidders must have “demonstrably adequate elephant hunting experience” and must not have previous wildlife convictions.

Hunting collared elephants is prohibited.

According to the auction notice, all elephant hunting expeditions must be accompanied by a guide and a specialist at all times.

Masisi’s decision to lift the ban on hunting last year was highly praised by local communities, but mocked by conservationists and fueled tensions between Khama and Masisi.

overpopulation

He defended his decision to end the hunting ban on the grounds that Botswana had an overpopulation of elephants and committed to regulating the practice.

His predecessor Khama was bitter.

“I was against hunting because it represents a mentality (those) that support them to take advantage of nature for self-interest that has led to the extinction of many species worldwide,” he told AFP in a phone interview.

He said that allowing commercial hunting could “demotivate those who work against poaching, who are ordered to save elephants from poachers, but the regime poaches the same elephant and calls it hunting”.

Audrey Delsink, Africa’s wildlife director at Humane Society International, the global conservation lobby charity, said: “The auctions for hunting Botswana elephants are deeply worrying and questionable.”

“Hunting is not an effective means of long-term human and elephant control or a method of population control,” she said from neighboring South Africa.

Neil Fitt, who heads the Kalahari Conservation Society in Botswana, said hunting is a new source of income for the country, but warned that it had to be “ethical and correct”.

With unfenced parks and extensive areas, Botswana has the world’s largest elephant population with more than 135,000 animals – about a third of the entire African continent.

Most of the animals are in Chobe National Park, an important tourist attraction.

But elephants invade villages near game reserves, knock down fences, destroy crops, and sometimes kill people.

By Agence France-Presse (AFP)