Bonchan announces that Street Fighter 5 career will take a back seat for the Capcom Pro Tour 2020 season

However, he will still take part in some events

Masato “RB | Bonchan” Takahashi may have had his best martial performance in the 2019 Capcom Pro Tour season, but now the Street Fighter 5 player has to step back from the tournament scene this year.

Bonchan announced in his stream this morning that he would not prioritize his competitive career for the CPT 2020 season, and published a longer statement in English to talk about his decision about what he will do this year and what could mean in 2021 ,

Reigning Street Fighter EVO champion says he won’t be absent from all events this year, but he wants to “invest more time and effort to show people beyond core FGC how to enjoy playing in general and how rewarding it is to train. ”

Bonchan also plans to focus more on content creation and attend more conferences / events to talk about the profession of a professional combat player.

Takahashi quotes his full travel plan to limit the time it takes to teach people about competitive gaming and to improve the prospects for the whole scene.

He states that gamblers face major financial hurdles to compete in a competition in which “only the champions can benefit from the prize money” that he has gained from increasing the social status of professional players, particularly in Japan , want to change long.

As for the 2021 season, Bonchan says that everything is still in the air, but when Street Fighter 6 is released, he wants to return with full force.

Bonchan and his wife already admitted twins to the world in October 2019, although they are not mentioned in his offices, which probably also influenced his decision.

Bonchan ranked second with 4,045 CPT points in 2019, just behind punk, where he won along with a number of other premier status events such as CEO, VSFighting and Celtic Throwdown EVO.

In recent years, other top fighter talents have followed similar paths with Bonchan, perhaps most likely with Justin Wong, who also took on the role of content creator and fighting game ambassador after the birth of his daughter.

Others like Alliance | Armada and Tempo | ZeRo in the Super Smash Bros. scene have essentially pulled out of the tournament scene to focus on things like Twitch and YouTube, although Takahashi still seems to be interested in competitions.

This move will likely leave a gap in the 2020 CPT season, which begins with the Brussels Challenge in March. One of the most persistent SF5 players no longer does everything to collect points and winnings.

We’ll have to wait a bit to see how much Bonchan will save this year, but you can read his full explanation on the matter below.

Click on the pictures for a full version

Photo credit: Stephanie Lindgren