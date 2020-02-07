Boeing Starliner test almost ended in “catastrophic failure”

Catastrophic failure

According to a NASA safety assessment panel, Boeing’s first unscrewed flight test of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft nearly ended in a “catastrophic failure” in December – a new blow that could delay his plan to bring US astronauts to the International Space Station.

“The panel is more concerned about the rigor of Boeing’s verification processes,” said Paul Hill, a former NASA flight director who is part of the security control panel that has found the new problems, Reuters said.

Glitch plural

The Starliner had already gone into the wrong job during its first trip in December and failed to reach the ISS due to an unrelated software error.

This second error, referred to in a Boeing statement as “a flaw mapping problem”, according to NASA could have led to the wrong bow thrusters firing upon entry, which “could have resulted in the loss of spacecraft” .

Moving forward

NASA has yet to decide whether it wants to ask Boeing to repeat a non-bolted test flight to the ISS, according to Reuters, or continue its first crew test flight with astronauts Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson and Mike Fincke on board.

According to NASA’s statement, researchers are still figuring out why the glitch occurred, but “have made excellent progress at this stage of the investigation.”

