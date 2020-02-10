Bloomberg’s next step to drive Trump crazy is a huge advertising campaign attacking the president’s bankruptcy – Raw Story

Axios reported Sunday evening that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to use a similar campaign strategy to Hillary Clinton: Trump attacks on his corporate bankruptcies.

In 2016, Clinton called on Trump’s tendency to go bankrupt, emphasizing every opportunity Trump had to raise his father’s money for a higher profit. But the investments after the other failed because Trump had to file for bankruptcy six times for five different companies. It is information that Americans should be familiar with, so the question remains, how will the Bloomberg attacks be different?

“He is a real estate promoter as opposed to a businessman,” Bloomberg told Axios. “And they have very different ways of handling things.”

“A promoter does one transaction and will never see that customer again. In his case, he sells a building to you, and chances are he will never have you as a customer again. So he can be much more aggressive about trying to get the best deal for himself, “Bloomberg continued.

“So the business world is much more complex and you don’t behave that way,” Bloomberg said about Trump’s negotiating style. “And I think that explains a lot of his attitude here to other presidents or what I would do. … I always thought of it that way. Because you look at him and say, “Why is he doing this?” That is my conclusion. “

Bloomberg, which is among the top 10 richest people in the United States. Trump, on the other hand, judges the 275th richest person in the United States, if his wealth figures are correct.

So far, Bloomberg’s challenges for Trump have led to melting of Twitter, rallies, and insults in interviews. If Bloomberg manages to defeat Trump, mentally and emotionally, with ads targeting the president’s failed businesses and the inability to make the “deals” he promised, this could be the next level of a knockout fight cause. While the two New Yorkers fight it out, the Democratic primary will play in early primary and caucus states.

Bloomberg’s strategy has worked so far. “Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of his own money to drive the president insane,” wrote Vanity Fair last month when Bloomberg’s ads came up. They recorded the weekend of tweets where Trump raged about “the little Michael Bloomberg.”

This new round of advertisements can cause a whole new war between the two campaigns. If Trump only has insults about Bloomberg and ignores the problems, it may not be good for the president.

You can read the Axios interview with Bloomberg here.

