Blizzard plans to test Diablo Immortal Alpha this year

The upcoming mobile game Diablo Immortal from Blizzard is scheduled to start an Alpha test later this year.

This is according to Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings call on 6 February. During the interview, the company spoke extensively about a range of different topics related to everything Call of Duty and Call of Duty Mobile, to IPs from Blizzard such as World of Warcraft.

Diablo Immortal was also briefly touched and contained information about testing players. The company says they expect to test the game externally in the middle of the year with players.

The Diablo Immortal Alpha test will be regional

Apart from the details about the Blizzard time window for testing, the company did not have to tell much more about the game in terms of details.

However, it noted that the planned tests for Diablo Immortal will be regional. The company does not specify which regions have access to the tests. But it will probably share more information about it as it gets closer to the time the tests are scheduled to go live.

This may also mean that some players in certain regions do not have access. Or Blizzard could plan to include all regions where his games are available and easily open tests per region.

Diablo Immortal may not start in 2020

Activision Blizzard noted in the call that there is no material income for Diablo Immortal in the company’s 2020 guidelines.

This is vague to be sure, but it could suggest that Diablo Immortal might not really be launched this year. This is not confirmed, but without predicted revenue for the game in the company’s 2020 projections, it would make sense if the game was not released this year.

If Blizzard planned to launch Diablo Immortal in 2020, it could certainly generate at least some revenue. Call of Duty Mobile was launched as an example in October last year. And it still earned a ton of sales for the company in 2019. Even because it had only been out for three months before the end of the year.

That said, if there is no annual predicted revenue for the game, this may not mean that Blizzard has no plans to release the game this year.

What is certain is that Blizzard still seems to be doing a lot of work on the game. The last time the company said anything prior to the profit call last week was back after Blizzcon 2019.

The company did not talk about the game at the convention, but there was a new demo for the participants to test. And later a blog post appeared with updated information about the development of the game.