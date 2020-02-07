Blind date: Aaron and Courtney give themselves a chance for love

Did personal trainer and social worker Courtney find love between throwing dangerous weapons at Maniax?

COURTNEY, 25, SAYS:

I have been single for a long time now, but I am definitely going out quite well. Mostly apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, stuff like that, and I’ve also been on a few blind dates that friends have agreed with me on.

Camera icon Trust: Courtney Credit: Iain Gillespie

Most of the people I meet are really nice guys, I just haven’t got into any trouble with someone in particular.

Because I was on blind dates before I was not really nervous, I just thought it would be fun. I was probably more nervous about throwing the ax than meeting the man – I am not a sporty person!

He was a little late, while I was waiting, I thought I clearly had no idea who this man is and that I could not filter the usual traits that I would do if I selected a date for myself. but when he came up, he was like the kind of man I’d be dating. My first impression was that he was a little nervous, but very sweet.

At Maniax there was a great guy who led our session, who actually looked like a Viking, and he made sure we started right away. We were actually in a group with other couples playing a tournament. So we were just chatting and asking questions in between, which was nice, it was not like sitting at dinner and asking ‘what are you doing’, it was a bit mixed up with jokes about the axes and things like that.

We talked about all the usual things such as work, and family and school and where he lives, we have not treated anything extra. We had quite a bit in common, we are the same age and have the same background, and although our jobs are not the same, we both work with people.

I was surprised that he was a personal trainer because he didn’t see me as a PT. I have a kind of stereotype in my head about how PTs are and it was different than I expected.

It was a good night. After throwing the ax, we went to a Fringe show in Northbridge.

I’m not sure if there was chemistry, I wouldn’t say no, but I don’t want to say yes. He is asked to see me again, so we will see what happens.

VONNIS 7/10

AARON, 25, SAYS:

My work as a personal trainer can make it difficult to meet people because I start early in the morning and only have free time during the day, so I am single for a long time.

Camera icon Almost late: Aaron Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper

I didn’t actually have a good long-term relationship – I mainly went out online, but I also have contacts with people through mutual friends.

This was my first blind date ever, so I didn’t know what to expect and when I found out we were going to throw the ax, in the worst case, I thought I’d have a good time doing something I wouldn’t normally do .

I made a nice first impression by not being able to find a parking space and was almost late. When I met Courtney at Maniax in Northbridge, I was out of breath and tried not to look like I was running!

My first impression was that Courtney seemed sweet, a little quiet. There were certainly some nerves on both sides. When we started the game, there were other couples there, so we were not alone. There were eight people in total, so it became a bit of a group thing and a bit more relaxed. It was really nice, definitely something else. Neither of us were good, we were pretty average. When it came to the final round, Robin Courtney was nice enough not to beat me. In between playing we had a lot of back and forth, questions about our career and what we did for fun, so we didn’t sit still. We live on either side of the river, so I thought the chances of having friends were pretty small, but it turned out that she recently started buying coffee at the coffee shop connected to my gym, so it’s a small world.

As far as chemistry is concerned, it is still too early to say, two brand new people who have just met, but we got along very well. She didn’t hate me at all when we went to the Fringe show after throwing the ax and packed the evening at around noon.

All in all it was great. And a great opportunity. We are connected on Facebook and have sent a number of messages back and forth.

VONNIS 8.5

.