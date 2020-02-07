Blank January gives Beat Saber PSVR charts another top spot

The ongoing drought in PSVR content caused Beat Saber to top the PlayStation Store charts again in January 2020.

The VR sensation from Beat Games continued to decline and took first place in both the USA and the EU. The remaining slots are filled with the same old games like Blood & Truth, Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Astro Bot, Doom VFR and others. There’s really not much to tell.

January was not a completely sterile month. A solid looking port of Shadow Legend VR arrived late this month, but it was clearly not enough to make an impact.

The question is when or if a game will cause a stir in the coming months. We know that the Sony released Iron Man VR will be released in May after a February delay. Free Lives is still in Gorn and we are looking forward to the PSVR version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pistol Whip will likely be another top 10 contender when it is finally released.

Other than that, the horizon that raises an eyebrow isn’t too big.

The full top 10 for each area are below.

US:

1 Beat Saber

2 SUPERHOT VR

3 job simulator

4 Arizona sunshine

5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

6 Creed: Rise to Fame

7 DOOM VFR

8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

9 vacation simulator

10 Drunkn Bar Fight

EU:

1 Beat Saber (1)

2 Blood & Truth (2)

3 Job Simulator (3)

4 SUPERHOT VR (4)

5 Creed: Rise to Fame (RE)

6 ASTRO BOT rescue mission (5)

7 Arizona Sunshine (RE)

8 The older scrolls V: Skyrim VR (7)

9 Far Point (8)

10 DOOM VFR (9)