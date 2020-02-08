Black MSNBC contributors pour cold water on Trump’s “really sad” plan to try African-American voters – Raw Story

On the Saturday edition of MSNBC’s ‘Weekends’, two Black commentators – progressive podcaster Danielle Moodie-Mills and GOP strategist Shermichael Singleton – declined President Donald Trump’s attempt to win African-American voters.

“What went through you, Danielle, looking at the State of the Union?” Asked host Alex Witt.

“I can’t say that on national television, Alex,” said Moodie-Mills. “I wasn’t happy. I’ll say that. I think Trump does what he does, and that’s lying as much as possible to get an appeal from his base, you know – I think this appeal to the African-American community is there The only thing you have to do is listen to the words that come out of the mouth of Donald Trump and then follow that by looking at the actions he has taken. Donald Trump is a racist. 83 percent of the Afro-Americans with eyeballs are aware of this, so someone who would decide after seeing this for the past three and a half years, the actions he has taken and want to vote for him, I don’t know what to do with those people “

“He just gave the Congressional Medal of Freedom to a man who is a complete and complete racist, and said some of the meanest things about the first African-American family,” Moodie-Mills added. “So I don’t think these are things they can watch and go by and say,” his policies work for me “because they don’t. Donald Trump hasn’t done anything specific to the black community. He’s talked about reputable members of Congress, Black reporters attacked. He is generally a terrible person, but specifically for African-Americans, the question is what you have done for me lately or ever. In addition to Birtherism, Central Park Five, the list goes on, don’t let black people rent in your buildings in the 1970s and had to be brought to justice for that, the list goes on for offenses Donald Trump has had against the black community and black people in general. “

“I know you mentioned Rush Limbaugh,” said Witt. “Expand on that and what went through you when you saw it.”

“I have to say it was – it lowers what the Congressional Medal of Freedom means,” said Moodie-Mills. “There is nothing that Rush Limbaugh has done during his career, except preaching hatred and division and using the most homophobic, racist language possible. To reward that man – especially in a room with Tuskegee Airmen – for that man, of all people, the Congressional Medal of Freedom was an insult to anyone who has ever received it, someone who has ever worked on behalf of trying to get more people free, it was so insulting and just a very sad one, sad day. “

“Personally, I don’t feel somehow,” Singleton said. “But I do think that from a perspective of reporting and marketing and engagement, there is a possibility for Democrats or Democratic-tending organizations to take that moment and then show different moments about the recent years of Rush Limbaugh being controversial and racial and sexist statements in important places not only to show African-Americans and other minority groups, but also to involve the white suburban women you mentioned. “

View below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDcusyVeN9I [/ embed]

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].