Bitcoin is bulletproof against an attack by a 51% expert

Blockchain expert Simon Dingle has one Analysis by TokenAnalyst It found that Bitcoin’s hash rate was highly centralized and the cryptocurrency was vulnerable to a 51 percent attack.

The analysis showed that Bitcoin’s infrastructure is more central than ever: Five companies control 49.9% of the total mining performance of the blockchain.

This raised concerns as to whether the Bitcoin blockchain could be vulnerable to manipulation by these mining companies or even a 51 percent attack.

A 51% attack is that miners who control more than half of the blockchain’s mining performance try to manipulate and prevent transactions to their advantage – usually to double-spend the cryptocurrency.

Dingle said there was no reason to fear a 51% attack as a number of things prevented it.

Miners against knots

“First, Bitcoin miners not only set the rules for the network, they also have to work in consensus with the node operators who don’t get block rewards and enforce the network protocols,” said Dingle.

“Miners cannot change the rules of the network without the node operators agreeing.”

Second, according to Dingle, the companies mentioned are mainly mining pools that Bitcoin miners from around the world can use to pool their resources and share in the profits.

“Each pool consists of many miners who can leave the pool at any time and influence the voting rights of the collective.”

“It is hard to imagine that these companies could first agree to attack the network because they have no incentive to do so, and then convince all of the miners they represent to do the same,” he added.

Dingle said that even if they did both of these things, the node operators would not agree.

Viability of a 51% attack

Another problem that occurs with a 51% attack is the need to run mining hardware for an extended period of time with no guarantee of success.

“The other challenge of a 51% attack is that it has to be carried out over a long period of time, which would consume massive resources and potentially billions of dollars with uncertain results,” said Dingle.

“Basically, a game of chance in which you use and likely lose a large chunk of the world’s computer resources while giving up the mining profits from block rewards that you would have earned in that period.”

Dingle claimed that Bitcoin was still decentralized, adding that its governance would continue as usual.

“The Nakomoto consensus has proven bulletproof, and I see that not much will change from this perspective until mining premiums dry up completely in the 22nd century,” he said.

“Even then, the network was designed to take new paradigms into account and encourage miners to continue processing transaction blocks.”

Read now: 5 companies control Bitcoin’s network operations