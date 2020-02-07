Bill Taylor takes Rudy Giuliani to the woodshed about his “unconscious” attacks on Marie Yovanovitch – Raw Story

Bill Taylor, the former American top diplomat in Ukraine who was hired by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, set fire to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an interview with Jake Tapper from CNN.

In the interview, Taylor selected Giuliani’s efforts to conduct a smear campaign against the former US ambassador to Marie Yovanovitch, Ukraine.

“Of course it always annoys me if I have unfairly attacked someone like Masha Yovanovitch or Alex Vindman,” said Taylor, who also described Giuliani’s campaign as “unconscious.”

Tapper then asked him if he thought Pompeo had done enough to support Yovanovitch, and Taylor said he thought Pompeo was doing the best he could under the circumstances.

“I really believe he wants to support every member of the Foreign Ministry, every employee, I really believe he wants to do that,” Taylor said. “I also believe that he is under some pressure from other parts of the government not to support some people in the Foreign Ministry.”

Taylor testified last year before the House of Representatives accusation investigation of how Giuliani conducted a “shadow” diplomacy campaign with pressure on Yovanovitch and also at the insistence of the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

View the full interview via this link.

