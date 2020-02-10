Bill Gates gets a superyacht: features, price and more

The Superyacht Aqua costs $ 644 mn

Aqua runs on liquid hydrogen and only releases water

The yacht has a hydromassage room and a yoga area

Bill Gates, the second richest man and co-founder of Microsoft, has just ordered a chic new voyage – a “futuristic” yacht, an aqua ship – with a price tag of $ 644 million (4,600 cr). The superyacht has all sorts of luxurious features, including an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym.

But all of these properties are not even the real reason for the high price of the aqua ship. The yacht is the first yacht to run on liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology.

This technology converts liquefied hydrogen into electricity and distributes it throughout the ship for propulsion systems and hotel services. In addition, a built-in power management system stores the electricity in large batteries to ensure that there are always enough batteries available to meet the high demands of the yacht.

The first of its kind has only one emission – water. The aqua ship was exhibited by a Dutch design company Sinot Yacht Design & Architecture at the Monaco Yacht Show in December 2019.

Ship designer Sander Sinot said on the presentation: “When developing Aqua, we were inspired by the lifestyle of a sophisticated, future-oriented owner, the flowing versatility of water and cutting-edge technology to combine this in a superyacht. Really innovative features. “

“Our challenge was to turn fully functional liquid hydrogen and fuel cells into a real superyacht that is pioneering not only in terms of technology, but also in terms of design and aesthetics,” added Sinot.

What makes the superyacht so special?

The 112-meter superyacht with liquid hydrogen propulsion offers space for up to 14 guests and 31 crew members. The Aqua also has its own hydromassage room, a yoga area and an extensive training area on the water level, where guests can rejuvenate.

In addition to five decks, the yacht also has a large staircase and a central waterfall. In addition, neither wood nor coal have to be burned to keep guests warm. The Aqua Yacht has built-in, gel-powered fire bowls that allow guests to stay warm outside.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the superyacht may not be at sea until 2024. In this case, however, she can sail at a speed of 20 miles an hour. In addition, the yacht can travel 3,750 miles without having to refuel. This corresponds to a trip from London to New York.

