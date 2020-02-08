Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars horror BBL final run continues

The final curse continues for the Melbourne Stars.

West Aussie star and match man Josh Philippe lifted the Sydney Sixers to 5-116 of 12 overs in their rain-influenced BBL final before the big names of the Stars folded in the chase.

The Sixers finished with 19 run winners to claim the BBL09 crown.

After winning the pitch and choosing a bowl, the Stars never went hunting for their first Big Bash League title.

Marcus Stoinis (10) fired Nathan Lyon four and six to open the innings before he went to Sean Abbott. Nic Maddinson (0) followed his co-opener only six balls later back to the sheds.

But it was skipper Glenn Maxwell’s valued wicket (5) that really hurt the stars in the controversial lbw decision to Steve O’Keefe.

When Pete Handscomb was up before six, the Stars stayed at 4-25 and the match ended effectively.

“There was so much faith before the season started that we could go all the way,” said the winning captain Moises Henriques.

“In a game where we lost the toss and some rain was left, we did the job.”

Previously, Philippe scored with a polished 52 of 29 balls, better than mentor Steve Smith in an innings that exuded calm at the SCG.

The pressure-laden knock, with four four and three six, is the final proof of the 22-year-old why so many believe he is destined for higher honors.

“He is definitely someone who has been discussed at different times just because of the raw talent,” said national Twenty20 captain Aaron Finch on Fox Cricket.

“You can see that he is a long-term player for Australia.”

Philippe, who just decided to leave Perth and join the Sixers after a call from Smith in 2018, shared a 34-run stand with his mentor and lookalike.

It took Stars-skipper Glenn Maxwell to set himself up and end an amusing knock of 21 from Smith before he trapped Dan Hughes lbw for a duck, with figures of 2-17 from two overs.

Smith demonstrably made the shot of the night and lifted a full delivery from Haris Rauf down the leg and deep into the crowd while the hosts took 14 runs from the first pass of the express paceman.

The former Test skipper was looking forward to a big score, but ran for Peter Handscomb in the deep end.

Smith’s resignation caused a 3-19 collapse, but Philippe regained speed and hit the gas pedal late in the innings, starting his half-century in the final with a six against Adam Zampa.

The general expectation was that Saturday’s seasonal decision would be washed away, but the ground staff worked tirelessly and the shortened game, with three-over powerplays, started just 70 minutes late.

With AAP

.