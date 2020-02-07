Best turntables 2020: Best turntables for every budget

Best Turntable Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi? ‘S compilation of the best turntables you can buy in 2020.

Vinyl is back and it’s obviously here to stay. Whether you want to buy your first turntable, replace an old deck, or upgrade your existing turntable, we can help you.

We have put together the best turntables for every budget, including of course our current What Hi-Fi? Prize winners.

There is a small selection at the budget end of the market, as well as a selection of premium turntables if you want to spend a little – or a lot – more money. You can even purchase a Bluetooth wireless turntable if you want to stream your vinyl selection.

Most decks are plug and play and come with a tonearm and pickup. You may just need to balance the tonearm and adjust the tracking weight. However, this is quite simple: just follow the instructions that come with it.

Whether you are looking for a beginner, midrange or premium turntable, this page is our selection of the best turntables.

1.Rega Planar 3 / Elys 2

Simply the best turntable on the market.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Elys2 MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Tracking force: 2 g | Finished: White, black, red

Reasons to buy

Entertaining, detailed sound

Well done

Easy to use

Reasons to avoid

Requires careful positioning

Rega knows how to make turntables, and we only recommend the Planar 3 if you want an increase in performance. No record player has dominated its category as much as the Planar 3, which has been on the rise since its launch in the 1970s.

Thanks to a thorough revision and some important component improvements – especially the tonearm and the cartridge – this version keeps the legacy under control. We believe that this new version is the best RP3 ever – as the gong “Product of the Year” shows in 2019. What hi-fi? Awards – which give additional clarity, precision and insight to an already musical sound. Do you want the cheapest turntable on the market? That’s it.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 3 / Elys 2

2. Pro-Ject Primary E

This affordable turntable is a great first turntable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 11.2 x 42 x 33 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Plate: 300 mm with felt mat Tracking force: 1.7 kg | Cartridge: Ortofon MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 (manual speed change) | Bluetooth: No | Finished: Red, white, black

Reasons to buy

Entertaining sound

Easy adjustment

Affordable price

Ready to spend a bit more on better sound? This multi-award winning Primary E is the way to go. There is no USB connection, no built-in phono stage, and changing the speed is a manual task. However, if you are concerned with sound and don’t want to spend more than £ 200, this is the way to go.

Read the full review: Pro-Ject Primary E

3. Rega Planar 1

If you want to improve a budget model, invest in Planar 1.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Rega Carbon MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: White black

Reasons to buy

Latest version of the classic record player

Excellent sound

Easy setup

In times of change, not even Rega’s best-selling record player is immune to the desire for a new approach. And with the new Rega Planar 1, the change is undoubtedly positive.

Almost everything you see has been modified in some way, and the end result is sound quality that is a significant improvement over budget decks. As with most hi-fi turntables, this is less expensive. Instead, you get precise performance that delivers detailed, dynamic sound.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 1

4. Technics SL-1500C

A great sounding, uncomplicated record player for less than one grand piano.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 23 x 16 x 12 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Direct drive | Cartridge: yes | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 (electrical speed change) | versions: silver black

Reasons to buy

Defined, revealing and musical

Impressive bass

Easy to use

The rebirth of Technics has created another fantastic record player. Compared to the £ 14,000 SL-1000R found below in this list, the SL-1500C is much cheaper and also one of the best record players we’ve ever heard under one grand piano.

It uses a coreless direct drive motor with clever speed control and the company’s S-shaped arm. The arm is attached to a Ortofon 2M Red and the deck has its own built-in phono stage. And as a package, this turntable sounds great. It delivers music with a brilliant sense of dynamism and energy. There is also an impressive amount of agile yet weighty bass. It’s a great alternative to the Rega Planar 3 mentioned above.

Read the full review: Technics SL-1500C

5. Sony PS-HX500

Entertaining sound and high resolution ripping in one fantastic package.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 10.4 x 43 x 36.6 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Tracking force: 1.7 kg | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 (manual speed change) | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Rips vinyl to high-resolution WAV or DSD files

Lively and transparent sound

hammer price

Reasons to avoid

Doesn’t look special

The headline with this excellent Sony USB turntable is the drop in prices. It was launched for the first time and received a five star rating for £ 450. It is now available for less than £ 300. Bargain. Do we have to keep going?

OK, with this Sony you can rip your vinyl in high definition audio quality. There is a phono amplifier and a USB output. The design and workmanship are artisanal, but if you’re looking for an all-rounder from a trusted brand like Sony, you’ve come to the right place.

Read the full review: Sony PS-HX500

6. Pro-Ject Juke Box E

Pro-Ject forces a little bit of the 21st century into a turntable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 11.8 x 41.5 x 33.4 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Ortofon OM 5E | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: Red, white, black

Reasons to buy

Good functionality

Competent, even sound

Bluetooth

Reasons to avoid

Some may want more performance

Enigmatic remote control

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E is based on the popular Pro-Ject Primary turntable and is equipped with an Ortofon OM 5E cassette, a gain (25 W per channel at 8 ohms) and a Bluetooth receiver.

It is an all-in-one system that, given its price, requires very little compromise. It’s also an all-in-one system that we can’t easily argue against for a separation. The Juke Box E offers comfort and an award-winning sound quality. You can’t really ask for more.

Read the full review: Pro-Ject music automat E

7. Lenco L-85

A brilliant, inexpensive USB turntable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 15 x 42 x 36.2 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: Green, red, yellow, black, white, gray

Reasons to buy

Easy adjustment

USB recording

Built-in phono stage

The Lenco L-85 is to a large extent a “My First Turntable” – a great starting point for you or your children to get into vinyl at a special price. Eye-catching colors and additional features are a bonus – there’s a built-in phono stage that lets you connect any amplifier or active speaker while ripping a digital copy of your records via the USB output.

As long as you are not willing to spend more than 100 euros, we cannot imagine any other turntable that combines its functions and usability with such a personable performance. If you are interested in vinyl this is a good place to start.

Read the full review: Lenco L-85

8. Sony PS-LX310BT

A simple but extremely effective Bluetooth turntable with an entertaining sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 10.8 x 43 x 36.7 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Direct drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 (electronic speed change) | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Entertaining sound

Easy to use

Bluetooth

If you’re looking for an easy entry into the world of vinyl, this brilliant Sony turntable deserves an audition. Set up is a breeze – you don’t have to insert and align a cartridge, adjust tracking force, or skate – once you’ve put the belt around the motor pulley, you’re ready to go. The presence of a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth connectivity are also a welcome bonus.

There is a healthy dose of drive and attack on music – the Sony comes up with a fine level of detail and detaches enough layers of feeling to arouse the listener’s interest. A fully manual deck like the Rega Planar 1 sounds more punchy and clear, but some will find it difficult to withstand the price and functionality of the Sony.

Read the full review: Sony PS-LX310BT

9. Rega Planar 2

An increase in sound power with the Planar 1.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Rega Carbon MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Tracking force: 2 g | Finished: White, black, red

Reasons to buy

Detailed sound

Solid and authoritative

Sleek, understated design

Don’t expect to get more features for your money here. You only pay for a few updated components to get better sound quality. And it works. The no-nonsense setup requires minimal effort, except to ensure that the speed is set correctly (speed change manually) and to fix the weight to balance the tonearm.

Once the tonearm is in a floating position, simply set the tracking force of the Carbon MM cartridge to the recommended 2 g. As soon as this is done, the Planar delivers 2 powerful bass lines, a space-filling scale and impressive attention to detail and rhythmic subtlety.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 2

10. Rega Planar 6 / Ania

A wonderfully refined, articulated and precise sounding platter.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 12 x 44.8 x 36.5 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Ania MC | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: Polaris gray

Reasons to buy

Excellent timing, agility and dynamism

Chic finish

Well built

Reasons to avoid

Requires careful system adaptation

Another Rega, another increase in performance. It is frankly an amazing, sophisticated and mature sound. Part of this is due to the improved cartridge and tonearm, as well as the advantage of the separate power supply. In both cases, however, this overall package justifies more than its high price.

One thing to note: the three rubber feet coated with aluminum are hardly affected by the insulation. Therefore, the deck must be placed on a stable, level surface and not near other electronic components to avoid vibrations.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 6 / Ania

(Photo credit: Vertere)

11. Verter Acoustics MG-1 MkII / Mystic rating

High-end turntable with affordable sound quality

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 14 x 47 x 39 cm (HxWxD) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Mystic | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: Metallic black, pearlescent white and champagne

Reasons to buy

Clean, detailed sound

Rhythmic and dynamic excellence

Build fine

Vertere Acoustics is difficult to define. It was founded about a decade ago and focused on some rather extravagantly designed high-end cables. This offering has since been extended to most price ranges, but in 2013 the company made an apparent left turn with the production of a statement turntable. The MG-1 MkII is only the second step in Vertere’s family of four turntables, and even with arm and pickup included, it is still an integral part of the high-end sector on the market.

Not everyone will like the extroverted look of the MG-1, but the excellent quality of its construction, workmanship and performance is undisputed. It’s easy to use and offers sound with a combination of precision, agility, and dynamic dexterity that we haven’t heard from any competitor near this price.

Read the full review: Vertere Acoustics MG-1 MkII / Mystic

12. Clearaudio concept

A repeated award winner, and with good reason: the sound is fantastic.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 14 x 42 x 35 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: MC / MM concept Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 | Tracking force: 2 g | Finished: Black / silver, black, wood, dark wood

Reasons to buy

Easy to set up

Great workmanship

Outstanding sound quality

If you’re new to the Clearaudio Concept turntable, this concept is basically the most exceptional sound you can get from your records at this price. A trophy cabinet full of what hi-fi? Awards are proof. This deck delivers the clean, rhythmic, detailed, and spacious sound you will find for the money, not to mention the engaging and entertaining sound. Expensive but worth the money.

Read the full review: Clearaudio Concept

(Photo credit: future)

13. Audio Technica AT-LP5x

A good sounding, uncomplicated record player.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 15.7 x 45 x 35.2 cm (H x W x D) | Engine: DC motor | Cartridge: AT-VM95E | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 | Tracking force: 2.0 g | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Compound, robust presentation

Easy to use and set up

Impressive Phono Stage module

The original AT-LP5 turntable from Audio-Technica was a winner. The combination of solid technology, useful functions and fine sound introduced in 2016 made it one of our recommendations for anyone looking for an inexpensive and uncomplicated record player.

No wonder that Audio-Technica has not changed its formula for success for this new LP5x model. Why should it?

There’s a new cartridge and a 78rpm speed option, while the built-in phono stage can now handle both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. However, it doesn’t take long for it to become clear that the sound of the LP5x accurately reflects its predecessor. It sounds cleaner and clearer in the past, but without losing the serenity or the dynamically appealing presentation.

Read the full review: Audio Technica AT-LP5x

14. Cambridge Audio Alva TT

Not a typical turntable for 1,500 euros, but a big effort for which there is a lot left.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Direct drive | Cartridge: Yes | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes (aptX HD) | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: graphite gray

Reasons to buy

Impressive construction

Transparent, revealing sound

Solid mids

This is not an ordinary £ 1500 turntable. Cambridge Audio has added one or two twists by adding a built-in phono stage, direct drive motor, and Bluetooth connectivity. The fact that it is aptX HD Bluetooth means that the Alva TT can stream your vinyl wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth headphones or a wireless speaker with a resolution of 24 bit / 48 kHz.

It is a good looking turntable with a smooth and attractive graphite gray finish. The sound quality is also pleasing, because vinyl has an open and airy sound stage with vocals as a special highlight. If you are looking for a simple home hi-fi system with a premium turntable as the source, the Alva TT might be just the thing for you.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Alva TT

15. Rega Planar 8 / Apheta 2

The RP8 is the definition of a brilliant all-rounder.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Apheta 2 MC | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Breathtaking sound

Expressive dynamics

Fine MC cartridge

Reasons to avoid

Design cannot appeal to everyone

We have long felt that every step on the Rega aerial ladder brings worthwhile sound gains, but they tend to be incremental. However, the performance difference between the award-winning Planar 6 and this new Planar 8 is enormous.

Rega is so ambitious in using the technology of this turntable that it has exceeded the performance limits at this level and is a cause for concern for the superior premium competitors.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 8 / Apheta 2

16. Technics SL-1000R

This excellently designed record player is an impressive performer.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Direct drive | Cartridge: Not included Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 | Finished: silver

Reasons to buy

Tight, composed sound

Detailed bass, immense drive

Quality construction and end

The SL-1000R is proud to be at the top of the Technics product range. At £ 14,000 it won’t fit every wallet and at 40kg you will probably need another pair of hands to move it. The Technics is a direct drive with an S-shaped magnesium arm and an external power supply.

However, you have to combine it with your own cartridge – products at this level are delivered without a built-in giveaway. It delivers a focused, punchy sound with a tight, beautifully defined bass. The SL-1000R is a serious performer and able to give every rival a real chance at this price.

Read the full review: Technics SL-1000R

17. VPI Prime

It’s not cheap, but the Prime is seriously entering the turntable area.

SPECIFICATIONS

tonearm: 3D printed | Speed ​​change: Manual | Cartridge: Movable coil | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Excellent detail resolution

Expressive and rhythmic sound

Excellent workmanship

The Prime turntable and arm combination is one of the most personable turntables we’ve heard in recent years. If you have that much money for a turntable, don’t buy anything until you hear it. VPI Industries has a long history of producing high quality turntables at great value for money.

The New Jersey specialist’s products have never been cheap, but even at £ 3750 ($ 3995), prime is a bargain for high-end record players. Really. You’ll need to look at products that cost almost twice as much before you can hear remarkable upgrades from this deck.

Read the full review: CPI Prime

18. Linn Klimax LP12

If you have the opportunity to experience this deck, its sound is out of this world.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Candidate MC | Phono preamp: Optional | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finished: Oak, cherry, black ash, roses, walnut

Reasons to buy

Informative, exciting presentation

Sensational dynamics and timing

Excellent workmanship

The Linn LP12 was introduced in 1973. It took a while for this humble belt-drive turntable to gain ground, but in the 80s it was the dominant premium turntable on the market. Even today, it is still considered by many to be one of the best turntables you can buy.

This is impressive endurance for a design that hardly differs in appearance from the decades-old original. Of course, it has changed in spite of the appearance during this time. However, in most ways it is amazingly better than what was before and it is still top of the best at this price (£ 18,670). The Linn LP12 remains one of the best turntables in the world.

Read the full review: Linn Klimax LP12

(Photo credit: SME)

19. SME synergy

Excellent components can be wonderfully combined in this uncompromising package.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Belt drive | Cartridge: Ortofon MC Windfeld Ti | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 | Finished: black

Reasons to buy

Revealing, controlled sound

First-class construction and execution

Easy to use

Reasons to avoid

If the price is not a problem, nothing

The SME Synergy package, which won the Temptation Award, consists of the new 12-turntable with a special arm that essentially corresponds to the highly regarded SME IV (internally, however, wired with cables from Crystal Cables), and an Ortofon MC Windfeld Ti Cartridge. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the inclusion of a built-in phono stage from the Swiss high-end HiFi license fee Nagra. Considering the fact that many Nagra products are far more expensive than the complete Synergy package, which is quite a coup.

The most important thing, however, is that it is a typical SME turntable, which is characterized by excellent resolution and control and expertly overlays instruments on a large, spacious sound stage. If you’re looking for a straightforward, high-end turntable package that the manufacturer has already prepared for component matching, this is a great place to start.

Read the full review: SME synergy

