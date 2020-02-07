Best Soundbars 2020: The Best TV Speakers You Can Buy

Best Soundbar Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi? ‘S compilation of the best sound bars you can buy in 2020.

What if your TV looks good but sounds flat? Have you thought about a soundbar? The very best sound bars can pack impressive audio data into a package that is small enough to sit in front of your TV.

Before you buy, consider the size of your TV and the size of your new soundbar. You won’t want it to be overshadowed by the screen, but on the other hand, it could look strange when you combine a large bar with a tiny TV. Find the technical data and compare the width of the bar with that of your TV. Also check the height – if you need to place the soundbar in front of a TV, you don’t want it to obstruct the picture.

Next, you need to focus your attention on features. Many modern sound bars offer wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth streaming, 4K-friendly HDMI inputs, ARC-compatible HDMI outputs and even support Dolby Atmos audio with loud speakers. Think about the content you are viewing and the sources you are connecting.

Below we have summarized the best sound bars for different budgets. They are all easy to install and allow you to update your audio game without the need for many speakers and cables that clutter your living room.

1. Sonos Beam

This soundbar is small, adaptable, and sounds great. It is the best of Sonos so far.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical digital, WLAN, Ethernet | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Dimensions: 7 x 65 x 10 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Impressive three-dimensional sound

Surprising bass weight and depth

Streaming and multiroom smarts

Reasons to avoid

A bit of sibilance at high volumes

Only one HDMI input

The Sonos Beam is currently the best soundbar you can buy. Compared to Sonos Playbar and Playbase, the data sheet contains some additions, including an HDMI connection and support for voice control from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with Apple Siri.

This is an affordable sound bar that can fit most and that could change your listening experience. The breadth, depth and three-dimensionality of the presentation exceeds expectations. You really don’t have to spend another 300 euros on the Playbar – this should perfectly meet the needs of most people.

Read the full review: Sonos Beam

2. JBL Bar Studio

This solid, affordable soundbar improves most TV speakers.

SPECIFICATIONS

audio format: JBL Surround Sound | streaming: Bluetooth v4.2 | Maximum power: 30W | connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC | Dimensions: 6 x 61 x 9 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Solid and powerful sound

A lot of bass

Good functionality

Reasons to avoid

Hardness at higher volumes

Not great with music

We originally tested this JBL soundbar for £ 150, but you can now purchase it for just £ 99 to prove that there are some good soundbars that are cheap. Connectivity includes a single ARC-enabled HDMI output, an optical digital input, and Bluetooth.

Due to its small size, the sound range of the JBL is somewhat limited, but still offers a reliable and full upgrade of the speakers of your TV. There are lots of details, clear dialogues and powerful, rich bass at the bottom.

Read the full review: JBL Bar Studio

(Photo credit: future)

3. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

Not cheap, but a brilliant soundbar if you have the budget (and space).

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Atmos & DTS: X Surround Sound | connectivity: 4 x HDMI, optical digital, RCA input | streaming: Bluetooth | subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 14 x 127 x 17 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Rich, balanced sound

Outstanding dynamism

Impressive surround effect

Reasons to avoid

Big

Problematic with positioning

The Ambeo Soundbar is the first consumer speaker from Sennheiser and just the thing – a premium soundbar with numerous functions such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support, 4K HDR pass-through, automatic calibration and four HDMI inputs. To get the full Dolby Atmos effect, you need to mount the soundbar on the wall or on the top shelf of your rack so that the upward-facing speakers are not obstructed.

The Sennheiser delivers a sound that is large enough not to need its own subwoofer, with clear, direct dialogue and attention to detail. The way it stretches the sound around you creates a great atmosphere and really pulls you into the action. If you want surround sound without speakers, this is the best sound bar with a premium price we’ve ever tested.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar

4. Yamaha YAS-207

Another five-star soundbar from Yamaha’s impressive stable.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby & DTS Surround Sound | connectivity: 1 x HDMI | streaming: Bluetooth | subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: Soundbar 6 x 93 x 10.8 cm, subwoofer 44 x 14 x 40 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Crunchy, dynamic sound

Spacious and immersive

Slim and practical design

Reasons to avoid

Triple a little refined

With a variety of sound bars competing in the budget to midrange market, the Yamaha YAS-207 manages to achieve outstanding sound performance in some areas that others don’t. The YAS-207 is a natural entertainer and another chapter in Yamaha’s success story. A worthy best buy.

Read the full review: Yamaha YAS-207

(Photo credit: Dali)

5. Dali Katch One

A decent soundbar that’s great for movies and music – all you have to do is attach it to the wall.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | connectivity: HDMI (ARC), optical x 2, 3.5 mm | streaming: Bluetooth (aptX) | subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 16.4 x 86 x 7 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Healthy, tight bass

Strong dynamics

Good sound distribution

Reasons to avoid

Really needs wall mounting

No front-facing display

Treble could sound sweeter

With five different audio inputs, three mount options, and ten drivers that all work together to provide an impressive sound experience, there’s a lot to talk about with the Dali Katch One. It is quite large, so it really needs to be wall-mounted, but that will only support the kickers’ bass performance.

The Katch One is also a good looking bar. It is available in three different styles: Iron Black, Ivory White and Mountain White. There is an ARC-compatible HDMI socket for audio transmission from your television, as well as two optical inputs and Bluetooth. The bar offers a great dynamic performance with a wide, clear sound stage that works well for movies, and also offers the opportunity to have fun with music.

Read the full review: Dali Katch One

6. JVC TH-W513B

A well-built, cheap soundbar that does a good job.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | connectivity: Optical and coaxial digital, 3.5 mm | streaming: Bluetooth | subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 6.2 x 80 x 9.3 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Goes loud

Good for dialogue

Bluetooth

Reasons to avoid

Missing bass weight

The sound becomes harder at high volume

If you don’t want to spend a fortune improving the sound of your TV, this JVC soundbar is for you and offers a lot of variety from GBP 100. It’s nicely put together and not too intrusive. If your TV is already on a stand, it should easily fit under it. There is a simple remote control, optical / coaxial digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for easy music streaming.

The overall sound is a bit bass-heavy, but the “Movie” setting ensures good sound distribution, while voices and effects are reproduced clearly and convincingly. The size of the JVC means that it is not really suitable for large flat screens, but we would have no hesitation in connecting it to a smaller screen in a bedroom or study.

Read the full review: JVC TH-W513B

7. Yamaha YSP-2700

This Yamaha soundbar puts you in a movie soundtrack.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio | subwoofer: Yes, wireless connectivity: 3 x HDMI input, 1 x HDMI output, digital optical and digital coaxial input | streaming: Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi | Dimensions: Soundbar 5.1 x 94 x 15 cm, subwoofer 30 x 30 x 30 cm (HxWcD)

Reasons to buy

Broad, spacious sound

Well balanced sound

Good momentum

Reasons to avoid

Requires careful placement

Treble could have more bite

There are numerous reasons why you could avoid a traditional full surround sound system for something more convenient – lack of space, too many cables, too much effort.

Yamaha’s YSP soundbar series has been one of the best solutions for over a decade, offering an easier and more compact way to bring the surround sound effect into your home. The YSP-2700 offers great performance and unique features that more than justify the price.

Read the full review: Yamaha YSP-2700

8. Sony HT-ST5000

This Sony sets new standards in Dolby Atmos sound bars.

SPECIFICATIONS

audio format: Dolby Digtial, Dolby Atmos | connectivity: 3 x HDMI input, 1 x HDMI output | streaming: Bluetooth | Hi-Res audio: 96k / 24-bit PCM | subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: Soundbar 8 x 118 x 14.5 cm (HxWxD), subwoofer 40 x 25 x 43 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Excellent integration

Heavy bass

Impressive Dolby Atmos effect

Reasons to avoid

Remote control could be better designed

Experienced Dolby Atmos sound bars are few and far between. The Sony HT-ST5000 is one of them. Movie soundtracks are so impressive that you think you are in the movie. The HT-ST5000 is fantastic – it combines a real sense of height (thanks to its flaming drivers) with a sophisticated sound quality.

With three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-resolution audio support, the range of functions of this Sony soundbar is also impressive. If you’ve been looking for an easy way to bring Dolby Atmos into your home, besides the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, this is the best we’ve seen so far.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

9. Dali Kubik One

A massive soundbar success in an adorable package.

SPECIFICATIONS

connectivity: 2 optical inputs, 1 x cinch, subwoofer output | Hi-Res audio: 24 bit / 96 kHz | streaming: aptX Bluetooth | Dimensions: 16 x 98 x 10 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Thrilling sound

Good connectivity

Looks good

The sound of this Dali soundbar is incredibly appealing and also looks very appealing. There are no HDMI inputs, but you’ll get a couple of optical connections, a high-resolution micro USB socket, and aptX Bluetooth.

According to Dali, the Kubik One is not a soundbar, but an independent system and not an extension of your TV. Regardless of the appropriate nomenclature, one thing is certain: we think it’s great.

Read the full review: Dali Kubik One

10. Sonos Playbar

With a few minor limitations, the playbar is a solid soundbar offering.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | connectivity: 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, Wi-Fi | Voice control: No | Dimensions: 8.5 x 90 x 14 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Delivers a brilliant Sonos experience

Wide, deep and detailed sound stage

Reasons to avoid

No HDMI connections

No DTS support

The Sonos Beam may be the best soundbar we’ve heard in 2019, but there is still a lot of life left in the playbar. It offers the same Sonos smarts as the Beam, but in a much larger package. The connectivity is limited to an optical input and therefore does not offer the same flexibility as the HDMI toting beam. However, you do get access to Sonos’ great user experience and multiroom smarts.

It is beautifully finished and can be attached to the wall with the optional £ 35 bracket or placed flat in front of your TV. The most impressive aspect of Playbar’s sound is its wide, spacious sound stage, which fills your room excellently. There is also a surprising amount of bass weight, while the speaker’s musical nature is well combined with its variety of streaming services.

Read the full review: Sonos Playbar

11. Samsung HW-N950

Big, brave and beautiful – this is how a Dolby Atmos soundbar should sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

sound formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS, DTS: X | connectivity: 2 x HDMI inputs, 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, WLAN, Bluetooth | Voice control: No | subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: 8 x 123 x 14 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Large sound field

Effective delivery from Atmos

Solid and clear presentation

Reasons to avoid

Missing dynamic punch

Bass a little loose

Size doesn’t suit everyone

Like the Sony HT-ST5000 above, this Samsung soundbar is a great advertisement for Dolby Atmos soundbars. If you need space for the bar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless rear speaker modules, it’s actually more of a system, but you get the right 7.1.4 Atmos sound. You also get a good range of features and connectivity options, including three 4K-compatible HDMI sockets, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

The biggest asset of the Samsung is the room-filling sound. The system makes a huge impression, hurls noises and surround effects far and wide. There is a lot of weight behind explosions and voices also sound solid. The Sony has the dynamic edge, which is why we positioned it higher, but the Samsung is still a viable alternative for those looking for a large, top-notch soundbar.

Read the full review: Samsung HW-N950

