Best resin for your SLA / DLP 3D printer in 2020

Resin for your SLA / DLP 3D printer

When faced with multiple colors and multiple types, you can easily turn around when you try to choose the right 3D print resin. You want it to print quickly, but remain strong without becoming brittle. We have used as many as possible to offer you the best that you can buy, but our favorite is Siraya Tech Fast, which prints smoothly and quickly.

Best overall: Siraya Tech Fast

I have been using Siraya Tech Fast for a few months now and it is always the best resin I have used. Every print I’ve made with it so far has been printed perfectly and the resin seems to help smooth out any lines that may appear. It is especially good at making hollow impressions because the resin retains the strength of the part without being brittle.

It is also called “good” resin for good reason. Most resin prints with an exposure time of approximately 9-11 seconds, with an exposure of the first layer in 60-70 seconds. The Siraya Tech can give you the same print quality in just 6-8 seconds and the first layer in 40-45 seconds. Now I know that those numbers don’t sound very different, but when you print a model with 1,800 layers, shaving a few seconds per layer makes a big difference.

Siraya Tech is also a great company. It works hard to ensure that you are happy and always happy to participate in community events. The only problem I would like to mention is to be careful when you cure the white resin; it can turn yellow if you cure it too much.

Pros:

Not a bad odor

Prints smoothly

Print extremely fast

cons:

The white can discolour if it hardens excessively

Best overall

Siraya Tech Fast



Amazing prints

I love the fast resin from Siraya Tech. It makes print models stress-free and the models print quickly without being brittle.

Best bulk purchase: AnyCubic UV-sensitive resin (1 liter)

When I first got my Photon DLP 3D printer, it came with a 500 ml bottle of AnyCubic resin and I immediately loved it. The transparent, almost glassy quality was fascinating, but the bottle only had a capacity of 500 ml and I wasted a lot by learning how to use the printer. However, AnyCubic also sells its resins in one-liter bottles, so I faltered to keep me going. If you have some extra money, it pays to buy in bulk.

If you are going to buy bulk, make sure you have a cool, dry place to place all resin bottles and make sure that they are away from children and animals. Resin is dangerous and must be treated as bleach or other toxic chemicals.

Pros:

Low price for a lot of resin

Nice clarity

Easy to print with

cons:

May appear cloudy if you do not heal correctly

Buy best bulk

AnyCubic UV-sensitive resin 1 liter



The more the merrier!

AnyCubic not only makes excellent 3D printers, but also produces high-quality resin. It is pricey but worth the extra 500 ml.

Great all-rounder: eSUN resin for general use

eSun general-purpose resin is, as the name suggests, a general-purpose material for 3D printing with an SLA / DLP printer. It can be used to print cosmetic models – D&D thumbnails look great – or can be used to make more mechanical prints, such as replacement parts or prototypes.

The universal resin from eSun is perfect for those of us who want to try different printing applications, instead of looking at something specific. With its high tolerance for heat differences and seemingly magical ability to bring out details even when overexposed, it gives you the chance to experiment without every print spectacularly failing.

Unless you have a specific use case for your resin – for example metal casting – the general-purpose resin is an excellent choice for all your needs.

Pros:

Good price

Even coloring

Prints smoothly

Bottle is airtight

cons:

Can be a bit brittle

The edges can fade if they are too hard

Great all-rounder

eSUN Photopolymer resin for general use



Amazing prints

The eSun general purpose resin has made an almost perfect print every time we use it. The price is also excellent for 500 ml.

Best Budget Resin: ELEGOO 3D Rapid Resin

I have recently used a lot of ELEGOO resin to reduce my expenses. It is super cheap and gives a great overall model. Some details may have been lost, but you can tune it pretty well to offer you a generally good product. I especially like the gray because it shows problems in the print very clearly, so you can easily fix the print.

I would use the ELEGOO for the models you want to rework – the sanding and painting of this resin works well – or if you print large models without too fine details, because a lot of definition can be lost.

Pros:

Great value for money

Consistently good quality

Great for post-processing

cons:

Some definitions can be lost

Very fragile

Best Budget resin

ELEGOO 3D fast resin



Cheap and cheerful

Elegoo is the cheapest resin there is and the quality is pretty good. Buy this if you intend to post-process your models.

The best for toughness: Siraya Tech Tough (blu)

There is a lot of reason to choose Siraya Tech (blue) as your favorite resin. First, the blue is beautiful – it looks like tropical water on a clear day – but more importantly, it’s hard. Resin can be extremely brittle once it has cured, making it unsuitable for anything other than making models.

As enthusiastic 3D print Chris Russell shows in this photo, you can even make parts for other 3D printers with the Siraya Tech resin, and they look beautiful and look strong.

The Siraya (blue) is extremely tough and resistant to shocks – even high falls and falls – much better than any resin I used for it. This makes it useful for building cases and objects that are more useful than just beautiful models to sit on a shelf.

Pros:

Shockproof

So beautiful!

Good for tough jobs

The best for toughness

Siraya Tech Tough (blu)



Extra strong

The biggest problem with resin printing is the fragility of the end product. This resin is extra sturdy and ejectable!

Bottom line

The Siraya Tech Fast resin is currently the best resin there is. It is extremely easy to use and very forgiving if you mess up the settings. It also lives up to its name Fast, so you can print what you need in a much shorter period of time.

I use the Siraya Tech every day, and if you want a resin that balances value for money and exceptional results, then this is the right resin for you.

However, if you want to make as many prints as possible, you can view the 1-liter Anycubic options. They seem to offer the best deals for bulk purchases, and if you are not yet familiar with resin printing, you need all the resin you can get!

