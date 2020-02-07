Best pre-built PCs for Apex Legends in 2020

Best

Pre-built PCs for Apex Legends

2020

Apex Legends was a surprise hit in 2019 and came from nowhere to the pleasure of many. It is still going strong and, as is usually the case, it is best experienced on PC. But not everyone wants to build their own rig, so here are the best pre-built PCs if you are going to play Apex Legends.

Choose staff

Opening your budget, while staying under a grand, offers more options. Our best overall choice to get the most out of Apex Legends is the SkyTech Archangel. With a Ryzen 5 2600X CPU, a GTX 1660 GPU and 16 GB RAM, this PC meets the recommended Apex specifications and you should have 60fps at 1080p with medium to high settings. However, it does not contain any peripheral devices.

$ 800 at Amazon

The Blaze II, as configured, offers a good deal for its price, but its archangel cousin offers a better one for a bit more. But for PCs, every dollar counts. The Blaze II comes with a Ryzen 5 2600, a GTX 1660 and 8 GB RAM, all enough for Apex Legends. Again, just like the Archangel, you need peripheral equipment to play.

$ 750 at Amazon

If you enter the “high-end” market, you will only be limited by your budget. Because we are talking about Apex Legends at 1080p max settings and 60 fps (or more), the CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme is worth considering if you have the money. With a water-cooled i7-9700K CPU, a RTX 2070 Super GPU and 16 GB RAM, this beast gives you all frames, and it even includes a keyboard and mouse.

$ 1,360 at Amazon

When I came up with a budget choice, I found it hard to find one that would fit into a smaller budget and still be a good machine. There are cheaper pre-builds that have the minimum specifications for Apex Legends, but this HP PC has a little more leeway with its Ryzen 3 2200G APU and RX 550 GPU. HP also throws in a keyboard and mouse, so you only need to use a monitor.

$ 550 at Amazon

The iBUYPOWER Element 9260 has a lot to do. The components are exactly what you need for excellent 1080p gaming, while looking great at the same time. The combination of an i7-9700F, a GTX 1660 Ti and 16 GB RAM makes for an excellent machine. Like many others on this list, it is also equipped with an AC WiFi card.

$ 1,000 at Amazon

Scraping over the bottom of the barrel yields this, the AVGPC MAX. It has the absolute minimum specifications required for Apex, and it runs exactly at $ 500. Go cheaper than this for pre-builds and you will encounter quality issues and ensure that your components have the right task. It’s not pretty, but it should let you play at 720p with low settings.

$ 500 at Amazon

Numerous options

When it comes to finding a pre-built PC for Apex Legends, there is a lot to choose from. However, if I had to choose one to recommend, it would be one of the mid-rangers on this list, the ArchTech archangel. Not only does it exceed the recommended specifications for Apex, but it will also do well in other titles.

The Blaze II is a good second, but the extra bit to jump to the Archangel nets doubles the RAM. Meanwhile, the CyberpowerPC – and even the iBUYPOWER to a certain extent – is absolutely exaggerated for this game, while the HP and AVGPC barely scrape past.

The biggest disadvantage of the archangel is that it contains no peripheral devices, unlike some of the other picks. Fortunately, there are great mice under $ 50 and cheaper membrane keyboards to help you. Regarding a monitor, you have many paths available for you, including second-hand markets.

