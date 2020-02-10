Best OLED TVs 2020: The best OLED TVs for small budgets and premium

The best OLED TVs currently offer the best picture quality. When they first came on the market, only those with exceptionally deep pockets could really entertain the idea of ​​an OLED. Fortunately, prices are slowly falling and cheaper entry-level OLED TVs are now among the best.

What is OLED? It’s basically the next step in LCD. Because they don’t need a backlight, OLED, or organic light emitting diode, televisions can be ultra-thin, and since each pixel can be turned off individually (creating a “real” black), they typically have some of the following: best black levels in TV business.

OLED is also a more efficient and environmentally friendly technology than LCD. However, they are expensive to manufacture. It used to mean that you haven’t seen OLED televisions under 55 inches, but in 2020 LG and Sony 48-inch devices will come on the market. Just don’t expect them to be significantly cheaper than a 55-inch set.

The very best OLED TVs combine 4K and HDR technology to create devastating effects. We’ve put the best OLED TVs among the ones we’ve tested, including cheap OLED TVs from 2018 and the best OLED TVs to buy in 2020.

(Photo credit: future)

1. LG OLED55C9PLA

Probably the best OLED television you can currently buy – a stunning all-rounder.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 74 x 123 x 25 cm

Reasons to buy

Rich, natural colors

Awesome blacks

Lots of details

Reasons to avoid

Fine dark details are missing

Sound can be improved

No HDR10 + support

We’ve been expecting some of the best OLED TV picture quality from LG in recent years, and the 2019 C9 series doesn’t disappoint. The 55-inch version shown here is a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Excellent and delivers brilliantly balanced colors, impressive black depth and eye-catching detail – everything ensures excellent image performance at a reasonable price.

It’s also a good looking OLED TV – the tiny bezel is out of the way and the webOS operating system is more inviting than ever. The deeper you go into the menus, the more confusing it gets, but luckily there’s not much to tinker with on the TV. The 40W speaker system sounds good enough to keep you entertained, but like most flat-screen TVs, it doesn’t hurt to invest in a good soundbar either.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C9PLA

(Photo credit: future)

2. Panasonic TX-55GZ950B

This impressive Panasonic OLED TV offers excellent value for money.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: My home screen 4.0 | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10 + | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83 x 145 x 4.7 cm

Reasons to buy

price

Balanced, natural picture

good sound

Dolby Vision and HDR10 +

Reasons to avoid

The picture could be more punchy

Boring operating system

Some apps are missing

This Panasonic device may not be the most glamorous OLED TV, but it is one of the cheapest devices we saw in 2019. Here the picture speaks with its natural balance and its subtle timbre, which gives the picture a fantastic feeling of realism. Blacks are very deep, but there are details in these darker areas as well. The LG above may offer a better picture, but Panasonic’s is more than impressive.

A big plus is that Panasonic supports all major HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10 +) so you don’t have to worry about the type of 4K content you want to watch. Oh, and its built-in speaker system sounds impressively heavy and dynamic.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ950B

(Photo credit: Future / Goliath, Amazon Prime)

3. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B

Not exactly cheap, but delivers one of the best OLED TV pictures we’ve ever seen.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: My home screen 4.0 | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10 + | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 78 x 123 x 31 cm

Reasons to buy

Breathtaking image performance

Convincing Atmos sound

Dolby Vision and HDR10 +

Reasons to avoid

Big

Expensive

Basic operating system

There aren’t many televisions that can outperform the LG C9 in terms of picture quality, but we think the GZ2000 is ahead of the game. However, the 55-inch model is much more expensive than the LG equivalent, which is why it doesn’t take first place.

But the picture is sensational. There is a crispness and three-dimensionality that other sets cannot touch, while black levels and details also outperform the competition. The icing on the cake is the brilliant sound quality. There is a soundbar on the front which, with the speakers facing upwards, ensures a wide, spacious sound with a good sense of scale. If money doesn’t matter, this TV deserves to be on your list.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B

(Photo credit: LG)

4. LG OLED65C9PLA

This attractive LG OLED TV delivers a brilliant large picture.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83 x 145 x 4.7 cm

Reasons to buy

Nice, subtle design

Rich but natural pictures

Strong sound

Reasons to avoid

Can be hit for exercise

Spiral menus

This 65-inch version of the LG C9 looks like you’re turning the part on first. With such slim bezels, you might think it’s a floating set (especially for wall mounting). The image is not disappointed – the black levels are reasonably color intensive, while the image is brilliantly bright and creates a breathtaking contrast. And while the speakers are pretty well hidden, they produce great sound. A fantastic option for any movie or TV fan looking for a set larger than 55 inches and another 2019 What Hi-Fi? Prize winners.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C9PLA

(Photo credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

5. LG OLED65B9PLA

You will struggle to find a better large-screen OLED for this kind of money.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83 x 168 x 4.9 cm

This affordable OLED TV offers 2018 technology in a 2019 panel, but it’s still one of the best devices we’ve seen this year. It creates a natural, colorful picture with great contrast, whether you are watching 4K or HD content. The C9 series is still our pick when your budget is tight, but you won’t be let down by this excellent OLED TV.

Read the full review: LG OLED65B9PLA

(Photo credit: Future / Hunters, Amazon Prime)

6. Philips 65OLED984

Philips and B & W together produce a fantastic, albeit expensive, OLED television.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Android TV 9.0 | HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI: 4 | USB: 2 | optical: 1

Reasons to buy

Clear, dynamic picture

Audio completed

Impressive design

Reasons to avoid

Movement processing not perfect

Confusion about catch-up apps

No HDMI 2.1

Instead of adding a soundbar to your OLED TV at a later date, Philips solves the problem by supplying a Dolby Atmos soundbar with the 65OLED984. It is not an ordinary sound bar either, as it was designed by Bowers & Wilkins. The design is unique – the OLED panel sits enthroned on a base in which the bar is also integrated.

This Philips OLED set is not just well packaged. Apart from slight movement problems, a brilliant 4K HDR image is created. We don’t think there is any other OLED TV on the market that highlights so many details. It is a powerful and dynamic performer with Full HD SDR content. In terms of sound, the TV offers an open and spacious sound stage on which real dialogues and effects and more than enough bass can be heard.

Sure, the 65OLED984 isn’t cheap, but this combination of picture and sound quality is rare.

7. LG OLED55C8PLA

As for OLED televisions, this 2018 model still holds its own.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 70.7 x 122.8 x 4.7 cm

Reasons to buy

Brighter, punchy and sharp picture

Fantastically natural pictures

Amazing upscaling

Reasons to avoid

Movement processing could be better

Settings menus are confusing

Mediocre sound for the money

This was just a small improvement over the predecessor when it hit the market last year, but then LG was already at the top of the OLED package. So it’s a bit like criticizing Lewis Hamilton for being “only” four seconds ahead of second place. We love the pedestal stand on this LG TV – and we not only look cool, but also that a fluted mouth funnel comes towards the viewer from the downward-pointing speaker. And the picture? It’s excellent, provided you choose the right mode. A great TV in itself and a deserved 2018 winner What Hi-Fi? Forgive. And now available at a bargain price.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C8PLA

(Photo credit: Future / Amazon)

8. LG OLED55E9PLA

An impressive OLED picture with the right sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5 cm

Reasons to buy

Deep, rich black

Great sense of realism

Solid, heavy sound

Reasons to avoid

Movement could be more natural

Not the last word in black detail

No HDR10 + support

Our advice when checking TVs is usually to buy a flat screen and then add a soundbar, but this LG is one of the exceptions to this rule. It creates exactly the type of image we hope for and complements it with excellent sound quality.

This E9 has more speakers than its 2019 sibling, the five-star C9 (4.2-channel vs. 2.2-channel), higher amplifier power (60 W vs. 40 W) and a slightly different positioning ( Forward or downward ignition). The result is a sound performance that none of our tested sound bars can beat for less than 500 euros, and that without additional boxes or cables!

Read the full review: LG OLED55E9PLA

Read the full review: LG OLED65E9PLA

9. LG OLED55B8PLA

A brilliant 2018 OLED TV at an alluring price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10 Pro, Advanced HDR from Technicolor, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 70.7 x 122.8 x 4.7 cm

Reasons to buy

Rich, sophisticated colors

Perfect blacks

Great value

Reasons to avoid

Other LGs are even better

QLEDs are getting brighter

The more modern processor of its more expensive competitors may be missing, but this LG still delivers quality in spades and is a damn cheaper sight because there is no up-to-date chipset. It is a natural talent with shades and can handle shades well – its color rendering is as grounded as the feet of the B8. If you want a decent OLED set but can’t afford the latest and greatest LG models, this 2018 LG OLED is a fantastic option.

Read the full review: LG OLED55B8PLA

10. LG OLED65C8PLA

A bit long in the tooth, but still a stunning OLED big screen TV.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.1 x 144.9 x 4.7 cm

Reasons to buy

Sensational 4K picture

Breathtaking black levels

Impressive detail and upscaling

Reasons to avoid

Motion processing can be improved

A large and beautiful TV with a vivid, detailed picture. This is another LG OLED that we would be proud to own. You can’t expect more from the 65in LG C8. It does everything the 55-inch model does well, but in a larger package. That’s why 2018 What Hi-Fi? Prize winners.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C8PLA

11. LG OLED55E8PLA

Another 2018 OLED from LG that’s more affordable than ever.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10 Pro, Advanced HDR from Technicolor, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 77.6 x 122.8 x 5.2 cm

Reasons to buy

Top of the class

Beautiful design

Well-equipped smarts

Reasons to avoid

Does not justify the premium price

This TV uses the same screen and Alpha 9 processor as LG’s OLED C8, E8, G8 and W8 series. The main difference? This device has a built-in soundbar that delivers home theater sound. This is good news if you don’t want to shop yourself. It’s also quite an eye-catcher, thanks to the stand that makes it look like the TV is floating. The picture quality is predictably excellent, while the sound gets loud without losing balance. You can buy a better soundbar than the one that comes with it, but this adds extra convenience.

Read the full review: LG OLED55E8PLA

12. Sony KD-65AF9

A stunning TV in many ways and one of the best sounding TVs we’ve tested.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: Android | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 2 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.5 x 144.9 x 8.6 cm

Reasons to buy

Excellent OLED black tones

Best in class motion processing

good sound

Reasons to avoid

Tricky to make it look the best

Irritating remote control

If you want to get the most out of this Sony OLED TV, you need to spend some time on the settings. But it is time well spent as the results are wonderful. Exceptional details can be seen in both the darkest and the brightest areas of the image, and it is more than clever to handle the expressive, vivid images of a comic book adaptation. Oh, and motion processing is the best, so transitions go smoothly. A good few thousand worth everyone’s money.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65AF9

13. Sony KD-65AG9

A good looking and impressive sounding OLED TV, if a little expensive.

SPECIFICATIONS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Operating system: Android | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.8 x 144.7 x 4 cm

Reasons to buy

Stable, insightful, natural images

Impressive with SDR content

Excellent sound

Reasons to avoid

The HDR lacks the wow factor

Tricky to tweak

Processing can be pushy

The KD-65AG9 is an impressive OLED TV and in many ways the best in class. The picture and sound quality as well as the motion control of the TV are excellent. It also offers a fabulous upscaler for full HD content. Where it falls a bit, native 4K HDR images can be expected. In our opinion, competitors such as the LG C9 and the Samsung Q90 QLED are characterized by superior processing and HDR processing. The Sony is also significantly more expensive than its close rivals, a price that it hardly tries to justify.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65AG9

Read the full review: Sony KD-55AG9

